Alex Salmond committee to publish report

On Monday, a report from senior Irish lawyer James Hamilton cleared Nicola Sturgeon of breaching the ministerial code over the Alex Salmond saga. His independent inquiry had been examining whether the first minister misled the Scottish Parliament over what she knew and when. The report said Ms Sturgeon had given an "incomplete narrative of events" to MSPs, but that this was a "genuine failure of recollection" and not deliberate. Mr Hamilton said he was of the opinion that Ms Sturgeon had not breached any of the provisions of the code.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Nicola Sturgeon cleared of breaching ministerial code
On Monday, a report from senior Irish lawyer James Hamilton cleared Nicola Sturgeon of breaching the ministerial code over the Alex Salmond saga.
His independent inquiry had been examining whether the first minister misled the Scottish Parliament over what she knew and when.
The report said Ms Sturgeon had given an "incomplete narrative of events" to MSPs, but that this was a "genuine failure of recollection" and not deliberate.
Mr Hamilton said he was of the opinion that Ms Sturgeon had not breached any of the provisions of the code.
Alex Salmond inquiry report to be published
The Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government's unlawful investigation of complaints against Alex Salmond is to publish its findings at 8am.
This live page will cover the contents of the report and reaction to it.
This is a separate inquiry from that of James Hamilton - who reported yesterday there had been no breach of the ministerial code by Nicola Sturgeon over her role in the saga.
Today’s committee report is expected to conclude that the first minister "misled" the Scottish Parliament.
Ms Sturgeon has insisted she stands by all of the evidence she gave to the committee earlier this month.