Alex Salmond committee to publish report

On Monday, a report from senior Irish lawyer James Hamilton cleared Nicola Sturgeon of breaching the ministerial code over the Alex Salmond saga.

His independent inquiry had been examining whether the first minister misled the Scottish Parliament over what she knew and when.

The report said Ms Sturgeon had given an "incomplete narrative of events" to MSPs, but that this was a "genuine failure of recollection" and not deliberate.

Mr Hamilton said he was of the opinion that Ms Sturgeon had not breached any of the provisions of the code.