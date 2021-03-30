Covid in Scotland: Deaths down by more than 80%

The first minister confirms that from 2 April the "stay at home" rule will be lifted, replaced with a "stay local" rule.

This means that people will have more freedom to go outdoors but will have to remain within their local authority area.

Progress in the vaccine programme is "better than we could have dared hoped for", Nicola Sturgeon says, which is why this measure can go ahead.

She says that infection rates are different across the country and there are still people who are unvaccinated - therefore the new rule is designed to avoid further spread of the virus to areas where infection rates are low.