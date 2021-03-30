Covid in Scotland: Deaths down by more than 80%

The first minister confirms that from 2 April the "stay at home" rule will be lifted, replaced with a "stay local" rule.
This means that people will have more freedom to go outdoors but will have to remain within their local authority area.
Progress in the vaccine programme is "better than we could have dared hoped for", Nicola Sturgeon says, which is why this measure can go ahead.
She says that infection rates are different across the country and there are still people who are unvaccinated - therefore the new rule is designed to avoid further spread of the virus to areas where infection rates are low.
'We need to remain hyper vigilant' - FM
Despite deaths falling sharply - likely to be
as a result of the vaccination programme, the first minister says, and numbers in hospital and intensive care also reducing, we should all remain "hyper vigilant", Ms Sturgeon says.
The number of new cases are now plateauing, rather
than declining significantly, she says.
"It is vital that we all continue to bear that
in mind and act cautiously, and be careful in the weeks ahead as we gradually start
to ease lockdown restrictions," she adds.
'Very good progress' but 'no room for complacency' - FM
As of 7:30 this morning 2,436,398 had received their first dose of the vaccine, an increase of 26,572 since yesterday.
In addition, 12,180 received a second dose yesterday which means total number of second doses given is 338,443.
Virtually everyone in the over-65 category has had a vaccine, and 98% of 60 to 64-year-olds, 81% of 55-59 year-olds and 57% of 50-54 year-olds.
We remain on course to have offered a first dose by mid-April to everyone aged over 50, all unpaid carers and adults with an underlying health condition, says the first minister.
Ms Sturgeon says we have made "very good progress" in the last three months, "better than we dared hope for back at the turn of the year".
There is no room for complacency however, she adds, given Scotland is now averaging 539 new cases per day
Breaking12 more Covid deaths recorded in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon begins her briefing by outlining the latest
figures.
The first minister confirms a further 411 people have tested
positive for Covid-19, 2.8% of the tests carried out yesterday.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 217,890.
Breakdown of cases in health board areas:
·NHS Lothian: 109
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 94
·NHS Lanarkshire: 76
The remaining cases are spread across seven other health board
areas.
There are 250 people in hospital with recently confirmed
Covid-19, a decrease of nine, and 23 in intensive care, up one from yesterday.
A further 12 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours of people who
tested positive in the last 28 days.
The total number of deaths by that measurement is now 7,596.
COMING UP: First minister’s briefing is next…
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing imminently.
The first minister will be joined at the briefing by chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith and national clinical director Jason Leitch.
Covid in Scotland: Latest headlines
Over the last three days, no
deaths have been recorded of people who first tested positive within the
previous 28 days.
As of 7:30am on Monday, 2,409,826 people in
Scotland had received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.
The first Holyrood election debate will take place tonight, but because of the pandemic audiences will attend virtually. You can read about the parties key issues here.
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has reported a slump in annual profits after lengthy coronavirus restrictions hit sales in pubs and across the hospitality sector
A reminder of what could be changing and when
What can we expect from the first minister?
Two
weeks ago Nicola Sturgeon outlined a timetable of indicative dates for the
easing of lockdown restrictions which have been in place since 26 December.
The
first minister s likely to confirm today whether the latest phase, starting
with a lifting of the "stay at home" order, can go
ahead as planned from this Friday, 2 April.
Ms
Sturgeon proposed that hairdressers and garden centres will be allowed to reopen
from next Monday, 5 April.
Three
weeks later, on 26 April, people may be able to travel outside their own local
authority areas, while that date could also see all shops, gyms and tourist
accommodation reopen, as well as some indoor hospitality.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of
the latest Scottish government briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic this Tuesday, 30 March 2021.
Nicola Sturgeon will be giving an update on the latest timetable
for easing restrictions, with the latest phase set to begin from Friday, 2
April.
Joining the first minister will be chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith and national clinical director Jason Leitch.
Over the last three days, no
deaths have been recorded of people who first tested positive within the
previous 28 days.
As of 7:30am on Monday, 2,409,826 people in
Scotland had received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.
The first Holyrood election debate will take place tonight, but because of the pandemic audiences will attend virtually. You can read about the parties key issues here.
A new report has
suggested that Scotland's economy could regain all ground lost in 2020 as a
result of the pandemic within the next two years.
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has reported a slump in annual profits after lengthy coronavirus restrictions hit sales in pubs and across the hospitality sector
