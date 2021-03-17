Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Here's what is happening so far:
Parts of the economy are preparing for reopening after Nicola Sturgeon gave firm dates during her update on Tuesday
Hairdressers and garden centres are among the first to get going again on 5 April
The travel ban will be lifted on 26 April when "stay local" will become the new message
Non-essential shops, gyms and tourist accommodation will also begin to reopen on 26 April, as well as some indoor hospitality.
Some business owners believe the hospitality industry is being "scapegoated" in the reopening plans
A new report from the Fraser of Allander economic institute says the rollout of the Covid vaccine has increased expectations of stronger economic growth in 2022
PPE firm Alpha Solway is investing £33m to expand its Scottish operation. A new factory will be built in Dumfries with 300 jobs being created across the region
UK health secretary Matt Hancock has insisted the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after 13 countries suspended use over blood clotting claims
