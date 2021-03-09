Covid in Scotland: First minister's statement

Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Tuesday 8 March 2021. The first minister is preparing to update MSPs on any changes to the lockdown restrictions. Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland are expected to be eased slightly to allow more people to meet up outdoors. Nicola Sturgeon is due in the chamber from about 14:00 and will begin her statement following a topical question on some Rangers supporters flouting Covid rules at the weekend. We will bring you her statement here live, plus all the opposition reaction, as well as analysis of what is announced.