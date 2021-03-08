Covid in Scotland: Latest news

PA Media Copyright: PA Media John Swinney will lead today's coronavirus briefing Image caption: John Swinney will lead today's coronavirus briefing

Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday 8 March 2021.

John Swinney will lead the briefing today from 12.15pm.

The deputy first minister will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.

There has been widespread condemnation of the crowds gathering to celebrate Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership and this is expected to dominate today's briefing.