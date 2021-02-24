Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday 24 February 2021. There's a lot of strong reaction from around Scotland to the "cautious" route out of lockdown Nicola Sturgeon unveiled yesterday . The first minister can expect the speed of the easing of restrictions to dominate todays' briefing. She will be joined by national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome
Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday 24 February 2021.
There's a lot of strong reaction from around Scotland to the "cautious" route out of lockdown Nicola Sturgeon unveiled yesterday.
The first minister can expect the speed of the easing of restrictions to dominate todays' briefing.
She will be joined by national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch.