Covid in Scotland: Scottish government briefing

Dental students in their final year have learned today that they will not be able to graduate this summer, and instead will have to repeat their final academic year, says the health secretary.

This "difficult decision" was made on the recommendation of Scotland's dental schools, Ms Freeman says, because students have not been able to get sufficient experience because of the restrictions in place in practices.

It is not a decision anyone wanted to take, she says, and understands "how incredibly disappointed" students will be, through no fault of their own.

The health secretary adds this will create significant challenges for some, and the Scottish government extra bursaries for students required to do an extra year - the equivalent of a student loan award, which could be up to £6,750.