Covid in Scotland: Scottish government briefing

The health secretary concludes the first part of the briefing by reminding people to follow the FACTS advice when it comes to personal safety and hygiene, and urging everyone to 'stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives'.
Final-year dental students forced to repeat year because of Covid
Dental students in their final year have learned today that they will not be able to graduate this summer, and instead will have to repeat their final academic year, says the health secretary.
This "difficult decision" was made on the recommendation of Scotland's dental schools, Ms Freeman says, because students have not been able to get sufficient experience because of the restrictions in place in practices.
It is not a decision anyone wanted to take, she says, and understands "how incredibly disappointed" students will be, through no fault of their own.
The health secretary adds this will create significant challenges for some, and the Scottish government extra bursaries for students required to do an extra year - the equivalent of a student loan award, which could be up to £6,750.
Vaccine programme will 'scale up again' when supply improves
The health secretary says vaccine appointments scheduled for the next few weeks will have to be reduced.
Ms Freeman says this is due to a combination of circumstances.
This includes the "remarkable" uptake, a temporary reduction in supply from Pfizer and the need to ensure people receive their second doses on time.
Quote Message: As soon as supply improves our programme will scale up again, as we have shown that it can, and we remain on target to meet those targets. from Jeane Freeman Health Secretary
As soon as supply improves our programme will scale up again, as we have shown that it can, and we remain on target to meet those targets.
The UK economy shrank by a record 9.9% last year as coronavirus restrictions hit output, official figures show
The contraction in 2020 "was more than twice as much as the previous largest annual fall on record", said the Office for National Statistics (ONS)
Scotland's vaccination programme is likely to slow down later this month because of supply problems, the first minister has warned.
A further 63,178 people had their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday - the highest in a single day so far despite the bad weather
Wales will be the first UK nation to have offered the top four priority groups a Covid jab, the Welsh Government has said
Freeman: Vaccination programme going 'exceptionally well'
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman says Scotland's vaccination programme is going "exceptionally well".
Ms Freeman adds that the government remains "on course" to give first doses to all over 70s and those with a serious clinical vulnerability by 15 February.
The focus will then shift to 65 to 69-year-olds by the "end of February, beginning of March".
The health secretary says it is planned that all over-50s will receive their first jab by the end of May.
But she adds: "I have to emphasise again, of course, that all of this is subject to supply."
BreakingA record 64,881 more people vaccinated yesterday in Scotland
A total of 1,113,628 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, which is up by 64,881 since yesterday.
That is the highest daily increase since the vaccination programme started in December, says Ms Freeman.
The health secretary cannot give specific figures for each age group because of a "technical issue" but says the programme is going "exceptionally well".
Breaking67 more Covid deaths registered in Scotland
There are 1,472 patients in hospital with a confirmed case (down 27), with 115 being treated in intensive care (up six).
A further 67 people who tested positive have had their deaths registered, taking the total by that measure to 6,666.
830 more positive Covid cases in Scotland
Jeane Freeman begins by outlining the latest Scottish government figures, which show a further 830 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
That is 5.2 % of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 190,005.
Health board breakdown:
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 257
·NHS Lanarkshire: 133
·NHS Ayrshire & Arran 119
·NHS Lothian: 100
The remaining cases are spread across nine other health boards.
Covid in Scotland: Latest headlines
