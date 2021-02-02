Covid in Scotland: Latest news

BBC Copyright: BBC Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs on the Covid-19 pandemic after 2pm. Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs on the Covid-19 pandemic after 2pm.

Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Tuesday, 2 February 2021.

Nicola Sturgeon will be giving a statement to the Scottish parliament around 2.20pm when she will confirm whether the current lockdown restrictions will continue beyond mid-February.

Within that, there should be an update on how and when schools and nurseries might be able to reopen fully, plus an outline of other measures to tackle the virus including the possibility of tougher supervised quarantine measures,.

Before that, there will be a debate at Holyrood on how the effectiveness of the vaccine roll-out in Scotland compares with the rest of the UK.

You can follow the latest developments right here and watch live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland or the BBC Scotland channel.