Covid in Scotland: Concern over cases in Western Isles

Ms Freeman says the basic travel message "remains the same - don't".
Talks over moving whole of Western Isles to level 4
BBCCopyright: BBC
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announces that talks are taking place over the possibility of moving the whole of the Western Isles into level four restrictions.
Currently, Barra and Vatersay are under level four following outbreaks two weeks ago. A decision will be taken later today.
"Please don't wait, please stay at home," the health secretary says.
Ms Freeman reports that six new cases were reported in the Western Isles today and nine cases yesterday. She adds that the figures have placed a strain on the health service in the area and the hospital in Stornoway has now reached full capacity.
BreakingA further 70 deaths registered with Covid
There are 1,958 people in hospital, a decrease of 25.
There are 144 people in intensive care, up two from
yesterday.
There have also been 70 more deaths registered in the past 24
hours of people who tested positive in the last 28 days. That brings the total
number of deaths by that measure to 6,040.
Health board breakdown of new cases
Ms Freeman says the provisional data indicates the
breakdown of new cases are in the following health board areas:
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 337
·NHS Lanarkshire: 207
·NHS Lothian: 147
The remaining cases are spread across 11 other health board
areas.
BreakingMore than 515,000 people have received first dose of vaccine
Jeane Freeman confirms a further 1,155 people have tested positive for
Covid-19. That is 5.8% of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 177,688.
By 08:30 this morning, 515,855 people had received their first dose of
vaccine.
Coming up...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will begin the Scottish government's coronavirus
briefing shortly, with chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen joining her.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or
listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One
Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
What's new in Scotland's Covid data?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
More data than ever before is available about how coronavirus has affected individual neighbourhoods across Scotland. From case levels, to deaths, we can now drill down and analyse how these 1,279 communities have been impacted.
Read more here about six things we've learned from the latest batch of figures.
Covid in Scotland: Today’s headlines so far
New vaccine shown to be 89.3% effective in UK trials, some of which took place in Aberdeen
The Celtic emails which gave overseas trip assurances
Covid outbreak at Walkers shortbread factory
Eleven North Sea oil workers test positive
Islands' biggest music festival cancelled for 2021
Welcome
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of
the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 29 January 2021.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will be giving a briefing from
12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining Ms Freeman will be chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or
listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One
Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
New vaccine shown to be 89.3% effective in UK trials, some of which took place in Aberdeen
-
The Celtic emails which gave overseas trip assurances
-
Covid outbreak at Walkers shortbread factory
-
Eleven North Sea oil workers test positive
-
Islands' biggest music festival cancelled for 2021
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
New foreign travel restrictions come into force
Ms Freeman moves on to the recent foreign travel restrictions which have been put in place.
Passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates have been banned from entering Scotland under updated Covid measures.
The Scottish government has introduced additional restrictions on travellers arriving from the Gulf nation, as well as Rwanda and Burundi.
Read more about the current restrictions here.
Ms Freeman says the basic travel message "remains the same - don't".
Talks over moving whole of Western Isles to level 4
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announces that talks are taking place over the possibility of moving the whole of the Western Isles into level four restrictions.
Currently, Barra and Vatersay are under level four following outbreaks two weeks ago. A decision will be taken later today.
"Please don't wait, please stay at home," the health secretary says.
Ms Freeman reports that six new cases were reported in the Western Isles today and nine cases yesterday. She adds that the figures have placed a strain on the health service in the area and the hospital in Stornoway has now reached full capacity.
BreakingA further 70 deaths registered with Covid
There are 1,958 people in hospital, a decrease of 25.
There are 144 people in intensive care, up two from yesterday.
There have also been 70 more deaths registered in the past 24 hours of people who tested positive in the last 28 days. That brings the total number of deaths by that measure to 6,040.
Health board breakdown of new cases
Ms Freeman says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases are in the following health board areas:
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 337
·NHS Lanarkshire: 207
·NHS Lothian: 147
The remaining cases are spread across 11 other health board areas.
BreakingMore than 515,000 people have received first dose of vaccine
Jeane Freeman confirms a further 1,155 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 5.8% of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 177,688.
By 08:30 this morning, 515,855 people had received their first dose of vaccine.
Coming up...
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will begin the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing shortly, with chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen joining her.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
What's new in Scotland's Covid data?
More data than ever before is available about how coronavirus has affected individual neighbourhoods across Scotland. From case levels, to deaths, we can now drill down and analyse how these 1,279 communities have been impacted.
Read more here about six things we've learned from the latest batch of figures.
Covid in Scotland: Today’s headlines so far
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 29 January 2021.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining Ms Freeman will be chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.