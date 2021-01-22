Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A special Crown Office unit set up to probe Covid-linked deaths is investigating cases at 474 care homes in Scotland, the BBC has revealed.

The unit was set up in May to gather information on the circumstances of all deaths in care homes.

Prosecutors will eventually decide if the deaths should be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry or prosecution.

Care homes say the investigation is "disproportionate" and placing a huge burden on overstretched staff.

The Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT) had received 3,385 death reports as of Thursday.

The majority of them relate to people who lived in care homes.

