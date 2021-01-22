School pupil in mask
Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

  1. Coming up

    nicola sturgeon
    Nicola Sturgeon will begin the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing shortly, with chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen joining her.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

  2. Friday's headlines: Care home deaths and Billy Connolly gets jab

    Sir Billy Connolly
    • The Edinburgh suburb of West Liberton and Braid Hills has the worst Covid mortality rate of any community in Scotland, new figures show
    • The release of the next James Bond film No Time To Die is delayed for a third time because of the coronavirus pandemic

  3. More than 400 care homes investigated over deaths

    Andrew Picken

    BBC Scotland News

    elderly person in care home
    A special Crown Office unit set up to probe Covid-linked deaths is investigating cases at 474 care homes in Scotland, the BBC has revealed.

    The unit was set up in May to gather information on the circumstances of all deaths in care homes.

    Prosecutors will eventually decide if the deaths should be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry or prosecution.

    Care homes say the investigation is "disproportionate" and placing a huge burden on overstretched staff.

    The Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT) had received 3,385 death reports as of Thursday.

    The majority of them relate to people who lived in care homes.

  4. Welcome

    covid sing
    Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 22 January 2021.

    Nicola Sturgeon will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.

    Joining the first minister will be chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

