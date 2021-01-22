Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

Nicola Sturgeon will begin the Scottish government's coronavirus\nbriefing shortly, with chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen joining her. You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or\nlisten live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One\nScotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
A special unit set up by the Crown Officeis looking into Covid deaths involving 471 care homes across Scotland
The Edinburgh suburb of West Liberton and Braid Hills has the worst Covid mortality rate of any community in Scotland, new figures show
UK government sources are firmly downplaying the idea of a universal £500 Covid payment for people in England required to self-isolate
The release of the next James Bond film No Time To Die is delayed for a third time because of the coronavirus pandemic
And 78-year-old Sir Billy Connolly has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine , according to his wife Pamela Stephenson
Nicola Sturgeon will begin the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing shortly, with chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen joining her.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
More than 400 care homes investigated over deaths
Andrew Picken
BBC Scotland News
A special Crown Office unit set up to probe Covid-linked deaths is investigating cases at 474 care homes in Scotland, the BBC has revealed.
The unit was set up in May to gather information on the circumstances of all deaths in care homes.
Prosecutors will eventually decide if the deaths should be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry or prosecution.
Care homes say the investigation is "disproportionate" and placing a huge burden on overstretched staff.
The Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT) had received 3,385 death reports as of Thursday.
The majority of them relate to people who lived in care homes.
Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 22 January 2021.
Nicola Sturgeon will be giving a briefing from 12:15 on the latest developments around the coronavirus crisis.
Joining the first minister will be chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.