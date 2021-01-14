Vaccine
Live

Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA Media

    Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Yesterday Nicola Sturgeon announced lockdown restrictions would be tightened further in Scotland, with only shops selling essential items allowed to offer click and collect and takeaways no longer able to allow customers indoors.

    The first minister can expect a number of questions on this at today's briefing, which as ever, begins at 12.15pm.

Back to top