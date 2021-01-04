Covid in Scotland: New lockdown from midnight

A further 1,905 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 15% of the 13,810 new tests carried out yesterday.

That's a drop in the total number of new cases but positivity rates remain very high.

No new deaths were reported today but the first minister says 289 deaths have been recorded in the daily figures since she last updated Parliament.

The Scottish government will provide updated information on the number of deaths that have been reported over the holiday period tomorrow.