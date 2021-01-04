Covid in Scotland: New lockdown from midnight

Quote Message: We are already in something close to lockdown with most shops closed, and pubs closed. Ministers are worried that if they don’t take further action, the situation will get worse as people resume normal activity in the period ahead. They want to give the vaccination programme a chance to develop and give people protection. I think we are looking at another Scottish lockdown being put in place from midnight tonight, similar to the one in March, and that will be legally enforceable. I think schools will remain closed until at least the end of this month from Glenn Campbell BBC Scotland Political Editor
We are already in something close to lockdown with most shops closed, and pubs closed. Ministers are worried that if they don’t take further action, the situation will get worse as people resume normal activity in the period ahead. They want to give the vaccination programme a chance to develop and give people protection. I think we are looking at another Scottish lockdown being put in place from midnight tonight, similar to the one in March, and that will be legally enforceable. I think schools will remain closed until at least the end of this month
Today’s headlines so far
New restrictions to tackle rising cases of coronavirus are expected to be announced by Nicola Sturgeon when the first minister makes an emergency statement to the Scottish Parliament this afternoon
There were an additional 2,464 new cases reported on Sunday
People in Scotland have begun receiving doses of the second (Oxford-AstraZeneca) Covid vaccine to be approved in the UK
UK PM Boris Johnson has said there is "no question" the government will announce stricter measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus "in due course".
Good afternoon and welcome
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC
Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 4 January 2021.
Nicola Sturgeon will be making a
statement to the recalled Scottish Parliament this afternoon.
The first minister is expected to outline tougher restrictions to control growing coronavirus cases, with the possibility of a further delay to the return of Scottish schools and rules closer to the first, stay-at-home lockdown.
You can follow the latest
developments right here and watch live by clicking on one of the tabs
above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland or the BBC Scotland channel.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PACopyright: PA View more on twitterView more on twitter
-
New restrictions to tackle rising cases of coronavirus are expected to be announced by Nicola Sturgeon when the first minister makes an emergency statement to the Scottish Parliament this afternoon
-
There were an additional 2,464 new cases reported on Sunday
-
People in Scotland have begun receiving doses of the second (Oxford-AstraZeneca) Covid vaccine to be approved in the UK
-
UK PM Boris Johnson has said there is "no question" the government will announce stricter measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus "in due course".
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Breaking1,905 more Covid cases reported in Scotland
A further 1,905 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 15% of the 13,810 new tests carried out yesterday.
That's a drop in the total number of new cases but positivity rates remain very high.
No new deaths were reported today but the first minister says 289 deaths have been recorded in the daily figures since she last updated Parliament.
The Scottish government will provide updated information on the number of deaths that have been reported over the holiday period tomorrow.
BreakingStay-at-home rules to be introduced from midnight
People in Scotland are to be ordered to stay at home until the end of January amid a fresh Covid-19 lockdown.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said new curbs would be introduced at midnight in a bid to contain the new, faster-spreading strain of the virus.
Coming up: First Minister's statement on coronavirus
The Scottish Parliament has been recalled for an urgent statement on the developing coronavirus situation.
Nicola Sturgeon is about to address the chamber and is expected to reveal further measures to suppress the spread of the virus.
We will be following her statement live.
Strict 'stay at home' message about to be announced
'Another Scottish lockdown from midnight tonight'
Glenn Campbell
BBC Scotland Political Editor
Today’s headlines so far
Good afternoon and welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 4 January 2021.
Nicola Sturgeon will be making a statement to the recalled Scottish Parliament this afternoon.
The first minister is expected to outline tougher restrictions to control growing coronavirus cases, with the possibility of a further delay to the return of Scottish schools and rules closer to the first, stay-at-home lockdown.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland or the BBC Scotland channel.