Covid in Scotland: Christmas rules change & lockdown coming

NHS Highland said the cluster related to a group of Christmas entertainers at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort.
The health board has written to guests and staff who had stayed or worked in the resort over the past week.
People who had taken part in the hotel's festive activities, including a Santa's grotto, have also been asked to be vigilant to the symptoms of Covid.
Where has the new strain come from?
Mornings with Stephen Jardine
BBC Radio Scotland
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
One listeners asks Prof Bauld where the new strain of the virus - which has been recorded in Scotland - has come from.
Prof Bauld says: "The evidence so far is it has come from the UK. Viruses
mutate all the time. It has been picked up in other countries – Denmark, Germany,
even in Australia.
"But I think those were imported cases from the UK. I would
sound a note of caution – because of our genomic sequencing capacity we just
may have been the first to identify it and it may have come from somewhere
else, we don’t quite know that yet."
John Swinney told the Good Morning Scotland programme:
Quote Message: Actually today Scotland has, comparatively speaking, very low levels of coronavirus compared to other parts of the UK. 115 per 100,000 cases in Scotland; 625 per 100,000 in Wales and 467 per 100,000 in London. So we have compared to the rest of the UK very significantly lower levels of coronavirus and our schools are safe." from Joun Swinney Education Secretary
Actually today Scotland has, comparatively speaking, very low levels of coronavirus compared to other parts of the UK. 115 per 100,000 cases in Scotland; 625 per 100,000 in Wales and 467 per 100,000 in London. So we have compared to the rest of the UK very significantly lower levels of coronavirus and our schools are safe."
Border police patrols to double after travel ban
Police patrols on Scotland's borders are to be doubled but there are no plans for checkpoints or road blocks.
Police Scotland's chief constable said he expected roads to be quieter in the coming days and that most people would "do the right thing".
But Iain Livingstone ruled out setting up checkpoints, saying they were not "appropriate" or "proportionate".
The first minister announced on Saturday that cross-border travel would be banned for the festive period.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
read the guidance for the festive period
- Read more here
- Lockdown looms at Scotland tightens Christmas rules
- What are the level four restrictions?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Scotland's schools are "safe" and pupils due in this week should be attending says John Swinney
-
Scotland's children's commissioner warns closing schools after the Christmas holidays risks harming the wellbeing of young people
-
More countries have banned arrivals from the UK because of concerns at the spread of a new variant of coronavirus
- Police patrols on Scotland's borders are to be doubled but there are no plans for checkpoints or road blocks
-
Business leaders have called for an "extraordinary" package of support to keep businesses afloat as Scotland faces a looming lockdown
-
From Boxing Day the whole of mainland Scotland will be in the country's toughest tier of restrictions for at least three weeks
- Read more here
- New coronavirus variant: What do we know?
- Covid in Scotland: Where are the latest cases?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Hotel cluster related to entertainers
A cluster of eight cases of Covid-19 has been identified at a hotel complex in the Highlands.
NHS Highland said the cluster related to a group of Christmas entertainers at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort.
The health board has written to guests and staff who had stayed or worked in the resort over the past week.
People who had taken part in the hotel's festive activities, including a Santa's grotto, have also been asked to be vigilant to the symptoms of Covid.
Where has the new strain come from?
Mornings with Stephen Jardine
BBC Radio Scotland
One listeners asks Prof Bauld where the new strain of the virus - which has been recorded in Scotland - has come from.
Prof Bauld says: "The evidence so far is it has come from the UK. Viruses mutate all the time. It has been picked up in other countries – Denmark, Germany, even in Australia.
"But I think those were imported cases from the UK. I would sound a note of caution – because of our genomic sequencing capacity we just may have been the first to identify it and it may have come from somewhere else, we don’t quite know that yet."
Read more about what we have learned about the coronavirus here.
Covid-19 in Scotland: Rules, guidance and advice
1. Scottish government: Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you can and cannot do
2. Postcode checker for COVID restrictions by protection level in areas of Scotland
3. NHS Inform
The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice
4. Test and Protect
If you have Covid-19 symptoms go immediately to NHS Inform online or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test
5. The ready.scot website
It has been updated with the latest help and advice and how you can help others. The helpline number remains: 0800 111 4000
6.The Clear Your Head website
It's ok to not feel yourself right now, here are some tips to help get you through the pandemic.
Swinney says schools are 'safe'
Good Morning Scotland
BBC Radio Scotland
Closing schools after the Christmas holidays risks harming the wellbeing of young people.
That's according to the Children's Commissioner Bruce Adamson -- who warns the education and mental health of pupils cannot be sacrificed.
The education secretary agrees with much of what the commissioner says and believes an extended closure would be damaging.
John Swinney told the Good Morning Scotland programme:
Border police patrols to double after travel ban
Police patrols on Scotland's borders are to be doubled but there are no plans for checkpoints or road blocks.
Police Scotland's chief constable said he expected roads to be quieter in the coming days and that most people would "do the right thing".
But Iain Livingstone ruled out setting up checkpoints, saying they were not "appropriate" or "proportionate".
The first minister announced on Saturday that cross-border travel would be banned for the festive period.
Covid in Scotland: The headlines
Schools to remain open this week, says Swinney
Scotland's schools are "safe" and pupils due in this week should be attending, the deputy first minister has said.
John Swinney said the prevalence of the virus in Scotland was much lower than other parts of the UK.
The education secretary also told BBC Scotland he wanted to "stick" to 18 January as the date for face-to-face learning to restart after the holiday.
The EIS teaching union had called for schools to be closed this week.
The union's general secretary Larry Flanagan said there needed to be a "firebreak" either side of Christmas.
"One of the issues around this new variant would appear to be that particularly teenagers are involved in the transmission chain," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"That's why in Kent and London, even before we identified the new variant, they were looking to close schools because teenagers seem to be fairly critical now."
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.