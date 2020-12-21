Covid in Scotland: Christmas rules change & lockdown coming

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A cluster of eight cases of Covid-19 has been identified at a hotel complex in the Highlands.

NHS Highland said the cluster related to a group of Christmas entertainers at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

The health board has written to guests and staff who had stayed or worked in the resort over the past week.

People who had taken part in the hotel's festive activities, including a Santa's grotto, have also been asked to be vigilant to the symptoms of Covid.