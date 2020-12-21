Glasgow
Live

Covid in Scotland: Christmas rules change & lockdown coming

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Hotel cluster related to entertainers

    Christmas tree
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A cluster of eight cases of Covid-19 has been identified at a hotel complex in the Highlands.

    NHS Highland said the cluster related to a group of Christmas entertainers at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

    The health board has written to guests and staff who had stayed or worked in the resort over the past week.

    People who had taken part in the hotel's festive activities, including a Santa's grotto, have also been asked to be vigilant to the symptoms of Covid.

  2. Where has the new strain come from?

    Mornings with Stephen Jardine

    BBC Radio Scotland

    Coronavirus
    Copyright: Getty Images

    One listeners asks Prof Bauld where the new strain of the virus - which has been recorded in Scotland - has come from.

    Prof Bauld says: "The evidence so far is it has come from the UK. Viruses mutate all the time. It has been picked up in other countries – Denmark, Germany, even in Australia.

    "But I think those were imported cases from the UK. I would sound a note of caution – because of our genomic sequencing capacity we just may have been the first to identify it and it may have come from somewhere else, we don’t quite know that yet."

    Read more about what we have learned about the coronavirus here.

  3. Covid-19 in Scotland: Rules, guidance and advice

    1. Scottish government: Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you can and cannot do

    2. Postcode checker for COVID restrictions by protection level in areas of Scotland

    3. NHS Inform

    The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice

    4. Test and Protect

    If you have Covid-19 symptoms go immediately to NHS Inform online or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test

    5. The ready.scot website

    It has been updated with the latest help and advice and how you can help others. The helpline number remains: 0800 111 4000

    6.The Clear Your Head website

    It's ok to not feel yourself right now, here are some tips to help get you through the pandemic.

  4. Swinney says schools are 'safe'

    Good Morning Scotland

    BBC Radio Scotland

    Closing schools after the Christmas holidays risks harming the wellbeing of young people.

    That's according to the Children's Commissioner Bruce Adamson -- who warns the education and mental health of pupils cannot be sacrificed.

    The education secretary agrees with much of what the commissioner says and believes an extended closure would be damaging.

    John Swinney told the Good Morning Scotland programme:

    Quote Message: Actually today Scotland has, comparatively speaking, very low levels of coronavirus compared to other parts of the UK. 115 per 100,000 cases in Scotland; 625 per 100,000 in Wales and 467 per 100,000 in London. So we have compared to the rest of the UK very significantly lower levels of coronavirus and our schools are safe." from Joun Swinney Education Secretary
    Joun SwinneyEducation Secretary

  5. Border police patrols to double after travel ban

    Police patrols will be stepped up but road blocks are not envisaged
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Police patrols will be stepped up but road blocks are not envisaged

    Police patrols on Scotland's borders are to be doubled but there are no plans for checkpoints or road blocks.

    Police Scotland's chief constable said he expected roads to be quieter in the coming days and that most people would "do the right thing".

    But Iain Livingstone ruled out setting up checkpoints, saying they were not "appropriate" or "proportionate".

    The first minister announced on Saturday that cross-border travel would be banned for the festive period.

  6. Covid in Scotland: The headlines

    Pupils
    Copyright: PA Media

  7. Schools to remain open this week, says Swinney

    Face-to-face learning is due to restart on 18 January after the Christmas and new year break
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Face-to-face learning is due to restart on 18 January after the Christmas and new year break

    Scotland's schools are "safe" and pupils due in this week should be attending, the deputy first minister has said.

    John Swinney said the prevalence of the virus in Scotland was much lower than other parts of the UK.

    The education secretary also told BBC Scotland he wanted to "stick" to 18 January as the date for face-to-face learning to restart after the holiday.

    The EIS teaching union had called for schools to be closed this week.

    The union's general secretary Larry Flanagan said there needed to be a "firebreak" either side of Christmas.

    "One of the issues around this new variant would appear to be that particularly teenagers are involved in the transmission chain," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.

    "That's why in Kent and London, even before we identified the new variant, they were looking to close schools because teenagers seem to be fairly critical now."

  8. Good morning

    Christmas Covid
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Back to top