MSP Ross Greer,
Scottish Green Party member for the West of Scotland, tells BBC One Scotland's Coronavirus Update programme “we will almost certainly see a spike
in infections” over Christmas.
He says there
should have been tighter guidance for festive gathering to reduce the risk.
Mr Greer points
out that the R number is now thought to be around one in Scotland and a
significant growth in infections is possible, even without Christmas easing in restrictions.
“The relaxation
over Christmas is for those who need it, people who would otherwise be alone, families
who unfortunately are reasonably expecting this to be their last Christmas that
they might be able to spend with a family member", Mr Greer says. “It’s not for
all of us.”
We should
protect our families and the NHS, he adds.
Health secretary refuses to rule out full lockdown after Christmas
Scottish government guidance on Christmas and the festive period
You can book a test on the NHS Inform website.
How does the testing system work?
-
NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde:
172
-
NHS Lothian: 158
-
NHS Grampian: 94
Christmas relaxation 'not for all of us'
MSP Ross Greer, Scottish Green Party member for the West of Scotland, tells BBC One Scotland's Coronavirus Update programme “we will almost certainly see a spike in infections” over Christmas.
He says there should have been tighter guidance for festive gathering to reduce the risk.
Mr Greer points out that the R number is now thought to be around one in Scotland and a significant growth in infections is possible, even without Christmas easing in restrictions.
“The relaxation over Christmas is for those who need it, people who would otherwise be alone, families who unfortunately are reasonably expecting this to be their last Christmas that they might be able to spend with a family member", Mr Greer says. “It’s not for all of us.”
We should protect our families and the NHS, he adds.
STV's Gordon Chree asks whether Scotland will need stricter Covid rules, like a lockdown, after Christmas - as other UK nations have suggested they will do.
The health secretary says the situation in Northern Ireland and Wales right now is "more challenging" than the situation Scotland faces.
She said the situation here will be kept under review, and pressure on the health service will be monitored.
On Tuesday, the levels for each local authority will be reviewed again and announced by the first minister.
"Nothing at this point can sensibly be ruled out," Ms Freeman said.
Prof Leitch added that at the moment hospitals are coping but the situation is "very fragile".
New long Covid guidelines published
Prof Leitch says new guidelines for the treatment of long Covid have been published today.
The document was written by Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN), the National Institute for Care Excellence (NICE) for England, and the Royal College of GPs,
Prof Leitch says it confirms a formal definition of the illness, and best practice and treatment options.
"This will help us to continue to tailor the care we provide to support patients' needs," he says.
'No one free of long Covid risk'
National clinical director Jason Leitch gives an update on the treatment of people with long Covid, or post-Covid syndrome.
“No-one regardless of their age or their previous health status is free of risk of Covid,” he says.
Prof Leitch says NHS Scotland has been looking at how to best support people with the debilitating and long-last illness he says.
Rehabilitation, respiratory and cardiac services are among those providing care for long-Covid patients in Scotland.
He says Scotland has launched a call for further research into long Covid,with funding outcomes to be announced later this month. A new framework for care is being established in Scotland.
'Staying at home safest way to spend Christmas'
"Staying within your household own household and in your own home is the safest way to spend Christmas," the health secretary says.
"An end to this pandemic is now in sight, but until then all of us should be doing all we can to keep each other safe.
"That means following the Christmas guidance... and sticking to the current rules and guidelines."
More testing centres and labs announced
Scotland now has 22 walk-through testing centres for Covid, meeting the target the Scottish government set itself for expanding its testing regime for the winter, Ms Freeman says.
Two of these opened this week - in Kilmarnock and in Oban.
This week two new NHS hub labs have also opened to process tests.
One has opened at Gartnavel in Glasgow, and another opens today at Forrester Hill in Aberdeen.
They will increase testing capacity from 12,000 to 30,000 tests a day.
A third lab is expected to be opened in the east in January, taking capacity to 65,000 tests per day when you include the UK government's "lighthouse labs".
Travel corridor list updated
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman says Namibia, Uraguay and the US Virgin Islands have been removed from the travel corridor list.
That means people returning from those countries must self-isolate for 10 days on their return.
Breaking36 more Covid deaths registered in past 24 hours
1,032 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case (up 20), with 50 being treated in intensive care (unchanged).
There have been a further 36 deaths registered in the preceding 24 hours of a person who had the virus, taking the total to 4,239.
BreakingA further 744 Covid-19 cases announced in Scotland
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirms a further 744 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 4.2% of total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 110,040.
Health board breakdown:
Ms Freeman says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:
The remaining are spread across the eight other mainland health board areas.
Coming up: Health secretary leads daily briefing
The Scottish government's daily coronavirus briefing will be led by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch today.
You can follow the briefing here on the live page, watch it on BBC One Scotland - together with reaction and expert analysis - or follow the full briefing on the BBC Scotland channel.
Welcome to Friday's live coverage
Hello and welcome to Scotland's coronavirus live page.
We'll be covering the Scottish government's daily briefing, bringing you statistics and analysis.
Meanwhile here are the latest headlines: