MSP Ross Greer, Scottish Green Party member for the West of Scotland, tells BBC One Scotland's Coronavirus Update programme “we will almost certainly see a spike in infections” over Christmas.

He says there should have been tighter guidance for festive gathering to reduce the risk.

Mr Greer points out that the R number is now thought to be around one in Scotland and a significant growth in infections is possible, even without Christmas easing in restrictions.

“The relaxation over Christmas is for those who need it, people who would otherwise be alone, families who unfortunately are reasonably expecting this to be their last Christmas that they might be able to spend with a family member", Mr Greer says. “It’s not for all of us.”

We should protect our families and the NHS, he adds.