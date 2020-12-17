Covid in Scotland: Latest updates & FMQs

A further 30 people have died after contracting coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon gave the figure, which relates to recorded deaths over the latest 24-hour period, at Holyrood ahead of First Minister's Questions. It means the total number of deaths of people following a positive Covid test now stands at 4,203.

The first minister also said a further 858 people had tested positive for coronavirus. That is 4.4% of the total number of tests carried out.

This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 109,296.

1.012 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, down 19 on Wednesday's total. Of these 50 were in intensive care, up by one.