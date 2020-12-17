Covid in Scotland: Latest updates & FMQs

Nicola Sturgeon says the latest estimate of the R number will be published shortly - and it is expected to be around one, rather than slightly below..
The first minister says this underlines the importance of the government taking a cautious approach to this week's levels review "and also why we have reinforced our guidance to people ahead of the Christmas period".
Breaking30 further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Scotland
A further 30 people have died after contracting coronavirus.
Nicola Sturgeon gave the figure, which relates to recorded deaths over the latest 24-hour period, at Holyrood ahead of First Minister's Questions. It means the total number of deaths of people following a positive Covid test now stands at 4,203.
The first minister also said a further 858 people had tested
positive for coronavirus. That is 4.4% of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes
the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 109,296.
1.012 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, down 19 on Wednesday's total. Of these 50 were in intensive care, up by one.
First Minister's Questions is next...
Nicola
Sturgeon will announce the latest coronavirus statistics at Holyrood shortly, ahead of First Minister's Questions.
How to
watch and listen:
·On the BBC Scotland channel, the programme will have the main part of FMQs
·Or you can listen to the session on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland
Both are available here at the top of this live page.
Covid restriction levels to be reviewed next week
Tougher restrictions - including a potential lockdown - after the festive period cannot be ruled out, the deputy first minister has warned.
John Swinney said the Scottish government would review Covid levels next Tuesday as part of an unplanned "decision-making moment".
He said the move reflected the "deteriorating situation" across Scotland and the UK.
Ministers have however ruled out a law change around the five-day festivities.
-
Deputy first minister John Swinney is refusing to rule out a post-Christmas lockdown
-
There will be no change
to the Christmas rules across the four nations of the UK, but the messaging
about how to stay safe will be strengthened
-
Cabinet Secretary Mike Russell reiterates that restrictions will not be eased over Hogmanay
-
Police Scotland make repeat visits to break up illegal house parties
-
Covid restrictions are being relaxed between 23 and 27 December, however, there is no loosening of the rules for new year
-
More than 18,000
people in Scotland have now received their first vaccination
-
Covid is on the
death certificate for more than 6,000 people in Scotland, according to new
figures
Police forced to return to illegal house parties
Police Scotland's latest data on Covid breaches reveals that officers are repeatedly visiting the same properties to break up parties.
The call logs, which have been obtained by BBC Scotland, also show that a number of people have been handed multiple fines.
On 28 August the police were given the power to break uphouse parties contravening social gathering rules.
Since that date, officers have been called out nearly 5,000 times.
Covid in Scotland – the headlines…
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Thursday, 17 December 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly, ahead of First Minister’s Questions, starting at 12:20pm.
She is expected to be asked about tougher restriction guidelines over the Christmas period