Covid in Scotland: Self-isolation period reduced

Ms Sturgeon reveals that the community testing site set up in Johnstone to trial asymptomatic testing has been completed and in eight days, more than 5,000 people came forward for testing.

This is 40% of the local population. Lateral flow testing was used there for the first time.

She thanks those involved and says that the lessons learned will be important as community mass testing is expanded in the new year.

She says the results of the trial will be published next week.