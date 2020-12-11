Covid in Scotland: Self-isolation period reduced

Ms Sturgeon reveals that the community testing site set up in Johnstone to trial asymptomatic testing has been completed and in eight days, more than 5,000 people came forward for testing.
This is 40% of the local population. Lateral flow testing was used there for the first time.
She thanks those involved and says that the lessons learned will be important as community mass testing is expanded in the new year.
She says the results of the trial will be published next week.
Outbreak 'under control'
Nicola Sturgeon says the number of cases was the highest in Scotland for a while and the first time in some days that it had been over 1,000.
But she says she is encouraged that the test positivity rate is now below 5%, the level at which the WHO determines whether an outbreak is under control.
However, the larger number is a reminder that the virus is still circulating and still very infectious, she adds.
Changes to travel restrictions and self-isolation
The first minister starts with this morning's announcement that the period of self-isolation has been cut from 14 days to 10.
This applies to people asked to isolate as contacts and those returning from countries that are not exempt.
She says the new changes take effect from Monday.
These will have no impact on the payment for people on low incomes who are currently given £500 when they have to self-isolate.
She goes on to update on travel restrictions. The Canary Islands have been removed from the quarantine exemption list from 04:00 on Saturday.
She says that Botswana and Saudi Arabia have been added to the exemption list.
Restrictions to the Republic of Ireland, except Donegal, have been lifted.
Breaking31 more Covid deaths registered in past 24 hours
A total of 999 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case (up 15), with 53 being treated in intensive care (up 1).
There have been a further 31 deaths registered in the preceding 24 hours of a person who had the virus, taking the total to 4,070.
BreakingA further 1,001 Covid-19 cases announced in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon
confirms a further 1,001 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 4.6% of
total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total
number of positive cases in Scotland to 104,306.
Health board
breakdown:
Ms Sturgeon says the
provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:
·NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 246
·NHS Lanarkshire: 196
·NHS Lothian: 125
·NHS Ayrshire and Arran: 117
·NHS Grampian: 111
The remaining are
spread across the six other mainland health board areas.
Shops most common mention in traced virus cases
With the easing of Covid restrictions allowing non-essential shops and hospitality to operate in more parts of Scotland, we examine the data which logs what people say they were doing prior to their positive test.
Shops reopen as toughest restrictions eased
Non-essential shops across much of western Scotland - including Glasgow - are reopening for the first time in three weeks.
Retailers in the 11 council areas that had been been under the country's toughest lockdown rules were able to welcome customers from 06:00.
But pubs, cafes and restaurants will have to remain closed until Saturday.
It comes as the areas move from level four to level three in the country's tiered system of Covid restrictions.
More than two million people had been subject to the level four restrictions since 20 November.
BreakingSelf-isolation reduced to 10 days
The Scottish government has said that anyone required to self-isolate, due to contact with someone who has had a positive test for Covid will now need to do so for 10 days.
Currently the self-isolation period for contacts is 14 days but this will change from next Monday.
The changes also apply to international travellers arriving in Scotland from overseas destinations on the quarantine list.
The updated guidance applies across the UK.
People who test positive should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms or 10 days from point of taking a positive test if asymptomatic.
