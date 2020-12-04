Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 4 December 2020. Deputy First Minister John Swinney will provide an update on the Covid-19 pandemic at the government's daily briefing, beginning at 12.15pm. He will be joined by Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch.
Care home residents in Scotland will be able to receive the Covid vaccine from 14 December
The first batches of the vaccine, which arrive in Scotland on Tuesday, will be given to health staff and vaccinators
- People in Scotland will start to receive a Covid-19 vaccine from next week
The Chief Medical Officer for Scotland says every health board in the country has access to the freezers needed for the Pfizer coronvirus vaccine
The education secretary confirmsthere will be no extension to Scotland's school Christmas holidays
John Swinney also says there will be a staggered return of students to Scotland's university and college campuses in January. Covid-19 testing will also be in place
Regulations to legally prevent eviction notices over Christmas are to be introduced
A further 51 deaths with Covid have been registered in the last 24 hoursThe first minister says the R number continues to be shown to be just below one
Thursday's headlines
Good afternoon
