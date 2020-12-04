Pfizer vaccine
Covid in Scotland: Latest updates

  1. Thursday's headlines

    • Care home residents in Scotland will be able to receive the Covid vaccine from 14 December
    • The first batches of the vaccine, which arrive in Scotland on Tuesday, will be given to health staff and vaccinators
    • People in Scotland will start to receive a Covid-19 vaccine from next week
    • The Chief Medical Officer for Scotland says every health board in the country has access to the freezers needed for the Pfizer coronvirus vaccine
    • The education secretary confirmsthere will be no extension to Scotland's school Christmas holidays
    • John Swinney also says there will be a staggered return of students to Scotland's university and college campuses in January. Covid-19 testing will also be in place
    • Regulations to legally prevent eviction notices over Christmas are to be introduced
    • A further 51 deaths with Covid have been registered in the last 24 hoursThe first minister says the R number continues to be shown to be just below one

  2. Good afternoon

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Friday 4 December 2020.

    Deputy First Minister John Swinney will provide an update on the Covid-19 pandemic at the government's daily briefing, beginning at 12.15pm.

    He will be joined by Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch.

