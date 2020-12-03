Covid in Scotland: First minister's questions

bbc Copyright: bbc

Welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Thursday 3 December 2020.

Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update on the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of FMQs, beginning at 12.20pm.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman will make a statement from 2.55pm on the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Scotland.

We'll bring you coverage of both of course here on the live page, where you can watch or listen to FMQs and the statement.