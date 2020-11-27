Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Nicola Sturgeon is taking a rare day off from hosting the daily media briefing. Instead, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen will give the latest briefing on Covid-19 and take questions from journalists at 12.15pm. You can follow coverage on this page or on BBC One Scotland or the BBC Scotland channel.
