Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Breaking1,072 more positive tests for Covid in last 24 hours
Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 1,072 people have tested
positive for Covid-19. That is 5.5 % of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total
number of positive cases in Scotland to 70,732.
Health board
breakdown:
Ms Sturgeon says the
provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:
NHS
Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 460
NHS
Lanarkshire: 210
NHS
Lothian: 112
NHS
Ayrshire and Arran: 75
The remaining are
spread across seven other health boards.
TUNE IN: First minister's briefing is next...
BBCCopyright: BBC
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing
shortly, with Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen alongside her.
How to watch and listen:
On BBC One Scotland the programme will have the main part
of the daily briefing. It will have an interview with Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, an expert in infection and immunity from the University of Edinburgh. Scottish Labour's health spokesperson Monica Lennon is also on the programme.
Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch the whole of the briefing with all
the questions from journalists on the BBC Scotland Channel
Or you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio
Scotland
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
NHS
Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 460
-
NHS
Lanarkshire: 210
-
NHS
Lothian: 112
-
NHS
Ayrshire and Arran: 75
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
On BBC One Scotland the programme will have the main part
of the daily briefing. It will have an interview with Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, an expert in infection and immunity from the University of Edinburgh. Scottish Labour's health spokesperson Monica Lennon is also on the programme.
-
Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch the whole of the briefing with all
the questions from journalists on the BBC Scotland Channel
-
Or you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio
Scotland
-
Scottish business leaders say extending the furlough scheme has given firms a "glimmer of hope" that they can survive the Covid-19 crisis
-
A Moray high school and a primary school near Dumfries have been closed after an outbreak of coronavirus
-
Tough restrictions on household visits and hospitality are starting to have an effect on the spread of Covid in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said
-
Face masks and disposable gloves used as protection against coronavirus have been found on almost a quarter of Scottish beaches
-
Denmark has been taken off the UK's coronavirus travel corridor list, less than 12 hours after Germany and Sweden were also removed
-
As of Thursday, the number of deaths after a positive test for Covid-19 was 2,966 in Scotland, with overall positive cases up to 69,660
GoogleCopyright: Google BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Breaking1,072 more positive tests for Covid in last 24 hours
Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 1,072 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 5.5 % of the total number of tests carried out.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 70,732.
Health board breakdown:
Ms Sturgeon says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:
The remaining are spread across seven other health boards.
TUNE IN: First minister's briefing is next...
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly, with Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen alongside her.
How to watch and listen:
All three are available here on this live page.
Covid in Scotland: The headlines
Two schools closed after Covid outbreaks
A Moray secondary school has been closed after an outbreak of coronavirus.
Moray Council said Milne's High in Fochabers had been shut to allow time for contact tracing to be carried out.
It said there were currently three known positive cases at the 408-pupil school, but a "significant" number of students and staff were self-isolating.
It comes as a primary school in Dumfries and Galloway was also closed because of an outbreak.
The local authority said Collin Primary, near Dumfries, was not expected to reopen again until 18 November.
Read more here.
Covid in Scotland: Where are the latest cases?
Read more details here about the breakdown of cases in Scotland.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Friday, 6 November 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.
The first minister will be joined by Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.