Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 1,072 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 5.5 % of the total number of tests carried out.

This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 70,732.

Health board breakdown:

Ms Sturgeon says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:

NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 460

NHS Lanarkshire: 210

NHS Lothian: 112

NHS Ayrshire and Arran: 75

The remaining are spread across seven other health boards.