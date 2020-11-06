Woman in street wearing face mask
Covid in Scotland: Latest news

  1. Breaking1,072 more positive tests for Covid in last 24 hours

    Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 1,072 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 5.5 % of the total number of tests carried out.

    This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 70,732.

    Health board breakdown:

    Ms Sturgeon says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:

    • NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 460
    • NHS Lanarkshire: 210
    • NHS Lothian: 112
    • NHS Ayrshire and Arran: 75

    The remaining are spread across seven other health boards.

  2. TUNE IN: First minister's briefing is next...

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly, with Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen alongside her.

    How to watch and listen:

    • On BBC One Scotland the programme will have the main part of the daily briefing. It will have an interview with Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, an expert in infection and immunity from the University of Edinburgh. Scottish Labour's health spokesperson Monica Lennon is also on the programme.
    • Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch the whole of the briefing with all the questions from journalists on the BBC Scotland Channel
    • Or you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland

    All three are available here on this live page.

  3. Covid in Scotland: The headlines

  4. Two schools closed after Covid outbreaks

    Milne's High School in Fochabers
    A Moray secondary school has been closed after an outbreak of coronavirus.

    Moray Council said Milne's High in Fochabers had been shut to allow time for contact tracing to be carried out.

    It said there were currently three known positive cases at the 408-pupil school, but a "significant" number of students and staff were self-isolating.

    It comes as a primary school in Dumfries and Galloway was also closed because of an outbreak.

    The local authority said Collin Primary, near Dumfries, was not expected to reopen again until 18 November.

    Read more here.

  5. Covid in Scotland: Where are the latest cases?

    A graph of Covid cases in Scotland from 1 August to 5 November
    Graphic of Covid cases by health board in Scotland
    Read more details here about the breakdown of cases in Scotland.

  6. Welcome

    Travel agents and members of the Scottish Passenger Agents Association protest outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday
    Image caption: Travel agents protested outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday about a lack of support for the industry

    Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Friday, 6 November 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.

    The first minister will be joined by Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

