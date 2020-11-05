Nicola Sturgeon
Live

Covid in Scotland: First minister's questions

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA Media

    Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Thursday 5 November 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs on the pandemic ahead of first minister's questions.

    How to watch and listen:

    • BBC One Scotland will have the main part of first minister's questions
    • Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch the whole of FMQs on the BBC Scotland Channel
    • Or you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland

    All three are available here by clicking on the play icons above.

Back to top