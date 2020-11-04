Covid in Scotland: MSPs question first minister

Scottish Parliament TV Copyright: Scottish Parliament TV

"We have some grounds for cautious optimism," Nicola Sturgeon tells the committee in her opening statement on.

She says the steps that have been taken in recent weeks have had a positive impact.

"That's a combination of the houshold restrictions , restrictions on hospitality, but more importantly than that the compliance of the public with all the rules and guidance, she adds.

The first minister says there has been a tailing off in the increase of infections - but it remains to be seen whether that will continue in the coming days.