Nicola Sturgeon
Live

Covid in Scotland: MSPs question first minister

  1. Sturgeon: Grounds for 'cautious optimism'

    Nicola Sturgeon
    "We have some grounds for cautious optimism," Nicola Sturgeon tells the committee in her opening statement on.

    She says the steps that have been taken in recent weeks have had a positive impact.

    "That's a combination of the houshold restrictions , restrictions on hospitality, but more importantly than that the compliance of the public with all the rules and guidance, she adds.

    The first minister says there has been a tailing off in the increase of infections - but it remains to be seen whether that will continue in the coming days.

  3. Nicola Sturgeon will give evidence to the Covid-19 Committee

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon will face questions from MSPs from 9.30am this morning

    Nicola Sturgeon is about give evidence to the Covid-19 Committee at Holyrood.

    The first minister, alongside interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith, will be questioned about the regulations governing the new five tier coronavirus protection system.

    MSPs may also want to hear if there's been more details on about the UK government's furlough wage support scheme, and know what - if anything - the first minister has heard from the Treasury.

    Papers for the meeting are available at this webpage.

    Scottish Parliament TV will also be streaming the evidence session.

  4. Covid in Scotland: The headlines

    Prof Jackie Taylor said there needed to be "an open and transparent conversation about prioritisation of work"
    Image caption: Prof Jackie Taylor said there needed to be "an open and transparent conversation about prioritisation of work"
    • The Scottish government says it still does not know whether the full furlough scheme will be available to Scotland once lockdown ends in England at the start of next month
    • Nicola Sturgeon "welcomes" the commitment made by PM Boris Johnson that the higher-level (80%) furlough scheme will be available "wherever it is needed", but does so "with a degree of caution”
    • The Scottish government is still awaiting confirmation from the Treasury that it is definitely UK government policy
    • More than 190,000 children will be eligible for the Scottish Child Payment, which is available for low-income families from February 2021

  5. Good morning

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Image caption: The first minister will shortly be questioned by MSPs at Holyrood

    Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Wednesday 4 November 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon faces a busy day ahead, giving evidence to Holyrood's Covid-19 Committee from 9.30am and then leading the coronavirus daily briefing from 12.15pm.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live to the Covid-19 Committee by clicking on the tab above.

