Covid in Scotland: First minister's questions

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Nicola Sturgeon will outline the allocation of levels of coronavirus restrictions around 12.20pm. Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon will outline the allocation of levels of coronavirus restrictions around 12.20pm.

Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Thursday 29 October 2020.

The levels of coronavirus restrictions to be placed on each of Scotland's 32 local council areas will be confirmed today.

We're expecting publication of the assignation of levels when Nicola Sturgeon gets to her feet at Holyrood at 12.20pm.

The first minister will provide an update on the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of first minister's questions.