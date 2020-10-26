Covid in Scotland: Increase in cases 'slowing'

BBC Copyright: BBC

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman says the advice is clear that as testing capacity increases in Scotland, so should routine asymptomatic testing "to protect those most vulnerable from the virus" such as residents in care homes.

"Scotland is on track to increase overall testing capacity to 65,000 tests per day by winter," she says.

The significant majority of this increased capacity will be carried out at three regional hubs which should be operational by November or December - providing an extra 22,000 tests per day for NHS Scotland.