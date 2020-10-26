Covid in Scotland: Increase in cases 'slowing'

'The advice is routine asymptomatic testing should be expanded'
BBCCopyright: BBC
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman says the advice is clear that as testing capacity increases in Scotland, so should routine asymptomatic testing "to protect those most vulnerable from the virus" such as residents in care homes.
"Scotland is on track to increase overall testing capacity to 65,000 tests per day by winter," she says.
The significant majority of this increased capacity will be carried out at three regional hubs which should be operational by November or December - providing an extra 22,000 tests per day for NHS Scotland.
Don't travel if you don't need to
Ms Sturgeon ends with a reminder that people in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Lothian, Ayrshire and Arran, or Forth Valley should not travel outside those areas unless there is a clear need to do so.
No one should be meeting other households indoors, avoid car sharing, work from home and download the Protect Scotland app.
She ends with a run through of the FACTS.
scottish govtCopyright: scottish govt
Two more walk-through testing sites open
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ms Sturgeon says there are now 11 walk-through testing sites open after new locations opened in Greenock and Inverness at the weekend.
She says they are an important way of making testing more accessible and will continue working with the UK government to set up more locations throughout the winter.
Restrictions having an effect 'but we cannot be complacent'
The first minister says she believes the increase in case numbers is slowing but it is not yet in decline which is why we "can't be complacent".
However, we should take encouragement from the daily numbers which suggest the sacrifices we are making are starting to work.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Quote Message: Once people are more familiar with the five levels approach, people will understand more about the measures necessary to tackle the virus. The best way to drive transmission down is to stick to the rules. from Nicola Sturgeon First Minister
Once people are more familiar with the five levels approach, people will understand more about the measures necessary to tackle the virus. The best way to drive transmission down is to stick to the rules.
More clarification to be published ahead of parliamentary debate
BBCCopyright: BBC
Nicola Sturgeon starts by saying discussions took place over the weekend on the levels which will be set for Scotland's health board areas within the new strategic framework.
She says clarification will be published ahead of the parliamentary debate on Tuesday.
If the draft framework is agreed on Tuesday, she says that ministers will decide later in the week, on scientific advice, what levels will apply from Monday 2 November.
She says current restrictions in the central belt are "broadly" equivalent to Level 3 and the rest of the country is equivalent to Level 2.
BreakingOne more death from Covid-19 in Scotland
One more person who tested positive for coronavirus has died, taking the total to 2,701 deaths in Scotland by that measure.
1,052 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case.
90 are
being treated in intensive care.
Health board breakdown
Ms Sturgeon says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of
new cases is as follows:
NHS
Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 428
NHS
Lanarkshire: 274
NHS
Lothian: 105
NHS
Ayrshire and Arran: 97
The
remaining cases are spread across nine other health boards.
Breaking1,122 more positive cases recorded in Scotland
First Minister Nicola
Sturgeon confirms a further 1,122 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 7.1%
of those newly tested yesterday.
This takes the total number
of positive cases in Scotland to 57,874.
More questions about students?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Nicola Sturgeon is likely to be asked more about students in Scotland being allowed to return home for the Christmas holidays.
At the weekend, education secretary John Swinney said a "staggered return" after the holidays was being considered, but that the Scottish government was working hard with the other UK nations to try to make going home possible.
However, on Monday he said students may not be able to return home if the spread of coronavirus was not under control.
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly, with the health secretary Jeane Freeman and national clinical director Jason Leitch alongside her.
How
to watch and listen:
On BBC
One Scotland the programme will have the main part of the
daily briefing. It will have an interview with Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist and data scientist at the University of Edinburgh. Scottish
Conservative leader Douglas Ross will also be on the programme.
Meanwhile,
if you prefer, you can watch the whole of the briefing with all the questions
from journalists on the BBC Scotland Channel
Or
you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC
Radio Scotland
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC scottish govtCopyright: scottish govt Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'The advice is routine asymptomatic testing should be expanded'
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman says the advice is clear that as testing capacity increases in Scotland, so should routine asymptomatic testing "to protect those most vulnerable from the virus" such as residents in care homes.
"Scotland is on track to increase overall testing capacity to 65,000 tests per day by winter," she says.
The significant majority of this increased capacity will be carried out at three regional hubs which should be operational by November or December - providing an extra 22,000 tests per day for NHS Scotland.
Don't travel if you don't need to
Ms Sturgeon ends with a reminder that people in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Lothian, Ayrshire and Arran, or Forth Valley should not travel outside those areas unless there is a clear need to do so.
No one should be meeting other households indoors, avoid car sharing, work from home and download the Protect Scotland app.
She ends with a run through of the FACTS.
Two more walk-through testing sites open
Ms Sturgeon says there are now 11 walk-through testing sites open after new locations opened in Greenock and Inverness at the weekend.
She says they are an important way of making testing more accessible and will continue working with the UK government to set up more locations throughout the winter.
Restrictions having an effect 'but we cannot be complacent'
The first minister says she believes the increase in case numbers is slowing but it is not yet in decline which is why we "can't be complacent".
However, we should take encouragement from the daily numbers which suggest the sacrifices we are making are starting to work.
More clarification to be published ahead of parliamentary debate
Nicola Sturgeon starts by saying discussions took place over the weekend on the levels which will be set for Scotland's health board areas within the new strategic framework.
She says clarification will be published ahead of the parliamentary debate on Tuesday.
If the draft framework is agreed on Tuesday, she says that ministers will decide later in the week, on scientific advice, what levels will apply from Monday 2 November.
She says current restrictions in the central belt are "broadly" equivalent to Level 3 and the rest of the country is equivalent to Level 2.
BreakingOne more death from Covid-19 in Scotland
One more person who tested positive for coronavirus has died, taking the total to 2,701 deaths in Scotland by that measure.
1,052 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case.
90 are being treated in intensive care.
Health board breakdown
Ms Sturgeon says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:
NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 428
NHS Lanarkshire: 274
NHS Lothian: 105
NHS Ayrshire and Arran: 97
The remaining cases are spread across nine other health boards.
Breaking1,122 more positive cases recorded in Scotland
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 1,122 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 7.1% of those newly tested yesterday.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 57,874.
More questions about students?
Nicola Sturgeon is likely to be asked more about students in Scotland being allowed to return home for the Christmas holidays.
At the weekend, education secretary John Swinney said a "staggered return" after the holidays was being considered, but that the Scottish government was working hard with the other UK nations to try to make going home possible.
However, on Monday he said students may not be able to return home if the spread of coronavirus was not under control.
Read more here.
COMING UP: First minister’s daily briefing…
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly, with the health secretary Jeane Freeman and national clinical director Jason Leitch alongside her.
How to watch and listen:
On BBC One Scotland the programme will have the main part of the daily briefing. It will have an interview with Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist and data scientist at the University of Edinburgh. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will also be on the programme.
Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch the whole of the briefing with all the questions from journalists on the BBC Scotland Channel
Or you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland
All three are available here on this live page.
Covid in Scotland: The headlines
Here are the headlines so far today.
Students may not be allowed home for Christmas
Local lockdowns ‘stifling jobs recovery’
New Covid infections in Scotland increase by 1,303
Bishop calls for Christmas Day ‘truce’
Welcome
Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 26 October 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.
The first minister will be joined by the health secretary Jeane Freeman and Scotland’s national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.