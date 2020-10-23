Covid in Scotland: Sturgeon to set out tier system

For the first time, the ONS has released its estimates for Scotland
on the true
spread of the virus.
The
survey has been carried out across a growing number of households in the UK
since May.
The ONS selects a representative sample of the general
population to be tested.
By testing thousands of people in households representative
of the population, regardless of symptoms, it is the most accurate indicator of
infection levels in the community.
The
diagnostic testing programme, which provides daily totals, largely relies on
people with symptoms coming forward.
Some
people do not display symptoms when they are infected so the daily totals are
an underestimate of the amount of infection that is around.
COMING UP: First minister's daily briefing is next...
BBCCopyright: BBC
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly, with deputy chief medical officer Nicola Steedman alongside her.
She is set to outline how the new five-tier framework
for restrictions will work.
How to watch and listen:
On BBC One Scotland the
programme will have the main part of the daily briefing. It will have an
interview with Linda
Bauld, Professor of Public Health at Edinburgh University. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will also be on the programme.
Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch
the whole of the briefing with all the questions from journalists on the BBC
Scotland Channel
Or you can listen to the briefing on
Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland
All three are available here on this
live page.
Covid in Scotland: Restrictions, guidance and advice
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Nicola
Sturgeon to set out five-tier alert
system.
-
Some areas of Scotland,
including Lanarkshire, could face more restrictions.
-
Licensed trade threatens legal action over
curbs.
- How will the jobs
support plan work in Scotland?
-
Scots told to prepare for “digital
Christmas”.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Breaking18 more deaths from Covid-19 in Scotland
A further 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, taking the total to 2,688 deaths in Scotland by that measure.
975 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, 41 more than on Thursday.
76 are being treated in intensive care, up two.
One in 180 Scots had Covid in last few weeks, survey estimates
About one person in 180 in Scotland had coronavirus between 3 to 16 October – about 0.57% of the population, according to the Office for NationalStatistics' Infection Survey.
For the first time, the ONS has released its estimates for Scotland on the true spread of the virus.
The survey has been carried out across a growing number of households in the UK since May.
The ONS selects a representative sample of the general population to be tested.
By testing thousands of people in households representative of the population, regardless of symptoms, it is the most accurate indicator of infection levels in the community.
The diagnostic testing programme, which provides daily totals, largely relies on people with symptoms coming forward.
Some people do not display symptoms when they are infected so the daily totals are an underestimate of the amount of infection that is around.
COMING UP: First minister's daily briefing is next...
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly, with deputy chief medical officer Nicola Steedman alongside her.
She is set to outline how the new five-tier framework for restrictions will work.
How to watch and listen:
On BBC One Scotland the programme will have the main part of the daily briefing. It will have an interview with Linda Bauld, Professor of Public Health at Edinburgh University. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will also be on the programme.
Meanwhile, if you prefer, you can watch the whole of the briefing with all the questions from journalists on the BBC Scotland Channel
Or you can listen to the briefing on Lunchtime Live on BBC Radio Scotland
All three are available here on this live page.
Covid in Scotland: Restrictions, guidance and advice
1. Scottish government: Coronavirus (COVID-19): what you can and cannot do
2. Scottish government's current short-term restrictions
The challenge Scotland faces has also been set out in an evidence paper published by senior clinical advisors.
These short-term restrictions are now extended until 2 November
3. Download the Protect Scotland app from NHS Scotland
4. Test and Protect
If you have Covid-19 symptoms go immediately to NHS Inform online or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test
5. NHS Inform
The latest from NHS Scotland and the Scottish government, including social distancing, face covering and stay at home advice.
6. Clear Your Head
It's ok to not feel yourself right now, here's some tips to help people through the pandemic
7. BBC Scotland articles:
·What are Scotland's new lockdown rules?
·Covid-19 in Scotland: Where are the latest cases?
·Check the Covid rules where you live
Covid in Scotland: The headlines
Welcome
Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Friday, 23 October 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.
The first minister will be joined by deputy chief medical officer Nicola Steedman.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.