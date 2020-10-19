Covid in Scotland: Latest news

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will begin her
The Scottish and UK governments are at odds over the reasons for a delay to the publication of Covid test results over the weekend
The Scottish government blames a "testing capacity issue" at the Lighthouse lab in Glasgow, but the UK government said this was "categorically
untrue"
Only 316 new cases were recorded in Sunday’s
figures - after 1,167 on Saturday - but an increase in positive tests is expected on Monday
Some of Scotland's biggest universities did not reduce the
capacity of their student halls despite the need for physical distancing, a BBC investigation has found.
An inquiry will be held by MSPs on the Scottish Parliament's working
practices during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a committee assessing whether the government has been
effectively held to account
A decision on a "short, sharp" national
lockdown across Wales is due to be announced shortly.
COMING UP: First Minister's briefing
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly.
We can expect to hear more about the delays in the publication of Covid results over the weekend after a “testing capacity issue” - denied by the UK government - at the Lighthouse lab in Glasgow.
New rules came into effect today extending the mandatory wearing of face coverings in workplace settings.
There are also likely to be questions about whether Scotland could follow the example of Wales, where First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to make an announcement about a possible two or three-week "fire-break".
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Monday, 19 October 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.
The first minister will be joined by Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.