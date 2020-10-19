Covid in Scotland: Latest news

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly.

We can expect to hear more about the delays in the publication of Covid results over the weekend after a “testing capacity issue” - denied by the UK government - at the Lighthouse lab in Glasgow.

New rules came into effect today extending the mandatory wearing of face coverings in workplace settings.

There are also likely to be questions about whether Scotland could follow the example of Wales, where First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to make an announcement about a possible two or three-week "fire-break".

