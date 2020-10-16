Covid in Scotland: Nine more deaths registered

Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly.
We can expect to hear more about the new rules that have come into effect today extending the mandatory wearing of face coverings in workplace settings, any possible changes or extensions to Covid restrictions concerning hospitality businesses and maybe something on a possible travel ban similar to that proposed by Wales.
Stay with us...
Scottish government 'will provide clarity to businesses'
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Scotland’s Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, says hospitality businesses
will be given clarity about any possible changes or extensions to Covid
restrictions.
Licensed premises in the central belt are currently shut,
until 26 October at least, with tight restrictions elsewhere.
Yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested there
will be no return to normal once the current restrictions on pubs and restaurants
come to an end.
Industry representatives told BBC Scotland earlier today it
means they are facing a period of “continued uncertainty” and cannot carry out
basic functions such as ordering stock.
Quote Message: We will give clarity to businesses in advance of these restrictions coming to an end, followed by what the first minister has talked about in terms of laying out a forward-looking framework and the opportunity to debate these issues in the Scottish Parliament.” from Kate Forbes Finance Secretary
We will give clarity to businesses in advance of these restrictions coming to an end, followed by what the first minister has talked about in terms of laying out a forward-looking framework and the opportunity to debate these issues in the Scottish Parliament.”
Good afternoon and welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of
the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Friday, 16 October 2020.
Nicola
Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.
The first minister will be joined by Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PACopyright: PA PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
COMING UP: First minister's briefing
Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly.
We can expect to hear more about the new rules that have come into effect today extending the mandatory wearing of face coverings in workplace settings, any possible changes or extensions to Covid restrictions concerning hospitality businesses and maybe something on a possible travel ban similar to that proposed by Wales.
Stay with us...
Scottish government 'will provide clarity to businesses'
Scotland’s Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, says hospitality businesses will be given clarity about any possible changes or extensions to Covid restrictions.
Licensed premises in the central belt are currently shut, until 26 October at least, with tight restrictions elsewhere.
Yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested there will be no return to normal once the current restrictions on pubs and restaurants come to an end.
Industry representatives told BBC Scotland earlier today it means they are facing a period of “continued uncertainty” and cannot carry out basic functions such as ordering stock.
Good afternoon and welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Friday, 16 October 2020.
Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.
The first minister will be joined by Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.
You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.