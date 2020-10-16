Covid in Scotland: Nine more deaths registered

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Scotland’s Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, says hospitality businesses will be given clarity about any possible changes or extensions to Covid restrictions.

Licensed premises in the central belt are currently shut, until 26 October at least, with tight restrictions elsewhere.

Yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested there will be no return to normal once the current restrictions on pubs and restaurants come to an end.

Industry representatives told BBC Scotland earlier today it means they are facing a period of “continued uncertainty” and cannot carry out basic functions such as ordering stock.