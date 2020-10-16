Test
Covid in Scotland: Nine more deaths registered

  1. COMING UP: First minister's briefing

    Nicola Sturgeon visits a canteen at West Calder High School in August
    Nicola Sturgeon will begin her daily briefing shortly.

    We can expect to hear more about the new rules that have come into effect today extending the mandatory wearing of face coverings in workplace settings, any possible changes or extensions to Covid restrictions concerning hospitality businesses and maybe something on a possible travel ban similar to that proposed by Wales.

  2. Scottish government 'will provide clarity to businesses'

    Kate Forbes in the Scottish Parliament
    Scotland’s Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, says hospitality businesses will be given clarity about any possible changes or extensions to Covid restrictions.

    Licensed premises in the central belt are currently shut, until 26 October at least, with tight restrictions elsewhere.

    Yesterday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested there will be no return to normal once the current restrictions on pubs and restaurants come to an end.

    Industry representatives told BBC Scotland earlier today it means they are facing a period of “continued uncertainty” and cannot carry out basic functions such as ordering stock.

    Quote Message: We will give clarity to businesses in advance of these restrictions coming to an end, followed by what the first minister has talked about in terms of laying out a forward-looking framework and the opportunity to debate these issues in the Scottish Parliament.” from Kate Forbes Finance Secretary
  3. Good afternoon and welcome

    A member of the public walks past a TV screen in Edinburgh as Nicola Sturgeon takes part in a virtual sitting of the Scottish Parliament
    You can follow the latest developments with us whether you're at home or out and about

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland this Friday, 16 October 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering an update shortly at the Scottish government's daily briefing, starting at 12:15.

    The first minister will be joined by Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith.

    You can follow the latest developments right here and watch or listen live by clicking on one of the tabs above - for coverage on BBC One Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel or BBC Radio Scotland.

