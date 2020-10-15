Nicola Sturgeon
Live

Covid in Scotland: Restrictions review

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Good afternoon and welcome

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Wednesday 15 October 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will formally review Scotland's lockdown measures in a virtual session of parliament today.

    No changes are expected although the first minister will set out more information on new rules on face coverings.

    It's also understood a possible travel ban similar to that proposed by Wales is under active consideration.

    The virtual session get's underway from 12.20pm today.

Back to top