Covid in Scotland: Restrictions review

Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland on Wednesday 15 October 2020. Nicola Sturgeon will formally review Scotland's lockdown measures in a virtual session of parliament today. No changes are expected although the first minister will set out more information on new rules on face coverings. It's also understood a possible travel ban similar to that proposed by Wales is under active consideration. The virtual session get's underway from 12.20pm today.
