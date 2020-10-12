Covid in Scotland: Latest news

Testing centre
  1. Your questions answered on the new restrictions

    Pubs in the central belt of Scotland were forced to close on Friday
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Pubs in the central belt of Scotland were forced to close on Friday

    With new rules having been introduced in Scotland, we asked what you wanted to know about the changes and what they mean for you.

    Some of the rules apply to the whole country, some only to five health board areas - Ayrshire and Arran, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Lothian and Forth Valley.

    Click here for the answers to some of those asked most frequently from the Scottish government.

  2. Good afternoon

    Covid-19 sign
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday 12 October 2020.

    This is the first full week of living with the Scottish government's tougher coronavirus restrictions across the country.

    New rules have been introduced for the hospitality sector, with the tightest restrictions affecting 3.4 million people living in the central belt.

