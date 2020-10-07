Masked people pics
Live

Covid in Scotland: Sturgeon to announce new rules

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Good afternoon

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail
    Image caption: The first minister is due to begin her statement at 2.50pm

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Scotland's rolling live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday 7 October 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will outline new restrictions designed to limit the spread of coronavirus in Scotland.

    The first minister's statement is due to begin at 2.50pm which you can watch live here.

