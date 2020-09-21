Covid-19 in Scotland: The latest updates

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Good morning and welcome. Thank you for joining our rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic In Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon will lead the Scottish government's daily coronavirus briefing from 12.15pm today. You can of course watch or listen here on the live page.

Before that England’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty is due to make a statement on TV at 11:00 BST.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, has told Good Morning Scotland all options are on the table to curb rising case numbers.

More than 600 positive tests were reported over the weekend with Saturday seeing the highest number of new cases since May.