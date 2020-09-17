Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's live page coverage of first minister's questions. Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic when she gets to her feet at Holyrood from 12.20pm. She can expect questions on care homes, the new rules for meeting people and the backlog on testing.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland's live page coverage of first minister's questions.
Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic when she gets to her feet at Holyrood from 12.20pm.
She can expect questions on care homes, the new rules for meeting people and the backlog on testing.