Coronavirus in Scotland: Swinney quizzed by MSPs

John Swinney is being questioned about the reopening of schools and exams. One of the issues expected to be raised is the row over the grades given to students whose exams were cancelled and the swift change in policy. The there is the reopening of schools - followed a fortnight later by moves to secondary pupils to wear face coverings in corridors. Other issues which may be raised include plans for next year's exam diet. And concerns both for the emotional wellbeing of young people - and whether those with additional support needs are losing out.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Swinney gives evidence on schools reopening and exams
Jamie McIvor
BBC Scotland education correspondent
John Swinney is being questioned about the reopening of schools and exams.
One of the issues expected to be raised is the row over the grades given to students whose exams were cancelled and the swift change in policy.
The there is the reopening of schools - followed a fortnight later by moves to secondary pupils to wear face coverings in corridors.
Other issues which may be raised include plans for next year's exam diet.
And concerns both for the emotional wellbeing of young people - and whether those with additional support needs are losing out.
Education secretary quizzed by MSPs
Education Secretary John Swinney is giving evidence to MSPs on Holyrood's education committee this morning.
Schools have now been open again for more than a month.
Some teachers want more information soon on possible changes to the format of some exams next year to allow for any possible interruption to education in the coming months.
Minister to give evidence on schools and exams
Jamie McIvor
BBC Scotland education correspondent
John Swinney will shortly face questions about the reopening of schools and exams.
The education secretary will give evidence to MSPs on Holyrood's Education Committee from 10am. You can watch the committee here with us on the live page.
The past few weeks have been intense - and there will be no shortage of possible questions from committee members.
First came the row over the grades given to students whose exams were cancelled and the swift change in policy.
Then came the reopening of schools - followed a fortnight later by moves to secondary pupils to wear face coverings in corridors.
Other issues which may be raised include plans for next year's exam diet.
And concerns both for the emotional wellbeing of young people - and whether those with additional support needs are losing out.
Coronavirus: What does the rule of six mean for me?
The number of people who can meet in Scotland, either inside or outdoors, has been reduced to six in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.
We have asked public health experts and checked the latest Scottish government guidance to answer your questions about what the new rules mean for you.
Click here for the answers.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland, on Wednesday 16 September 2020.
We'll bring you extensive coverage of the daily briefing from 12.15pm today.
First up though we have the education secretary giving evidence on a range of issues including the reopening of schools, the exam diet and counselling and wellbeing in schools.