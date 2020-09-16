Coronavirus in Scotland: Swinney quizzed by MSPs

John Swinney is being questioned about the reopening of schools and exams.

One of the issues expected to be raised is the row over the grades given to students whose exams were cancelled and the swift change in policy.

The there is the reopening of schools - followed a fortnight later by moves to secondary pupils to wear face coverings in corridors.

Other issues which may be raised include plans for next year's exam diet.

And concerns both for the emotional wellbeing of young people - and whether those with additional support needs are losing out.