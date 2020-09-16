Pupils
Live

Coronavirus in Scotland: Swinney quizzed by MSPs

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Swinney gives evidence on schools reopening and exams

    Jamie McIvor

    BBC Scotland education correspondent

    John Swinney is being questioned about the reopening of schools and exams.

    One of the issues expected to be raised is the row over the grades given to students whose exams were cancelled and the swift change in policy.

    The there is the reopening of schools - followed a fortnight later by moves to secondary pupils to wear face coverings in corridors.

    Other issues which may be raised include plans for next year's exam diet.

    And concerns both for the emotional wellbeing of young people - and whether those with additional support needs are losing out.

  2. Education secretary quizzed by MSPs

    Education Secretary John Swinney
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Education Secretary John Swinney

    Education Secretary John Swinney is giving evidence to MSPs on Holyrood's education committee this morning.

    Schools have now been open again for more than a month.

    Some teachers want more information soon on possible changes to the format of some exams next year to allow for any possible interruption to education in the coming months.

    MSPs
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The evidence session is underway

  3. Minister to give evidence on schools and exams

    Jamie McIvor

    BBC Scotland education correspondent

    John Swinney
    Copyright: Andy Buchanan/Reuters
    Image caption: John Swinney will face tough questions on schools reopening during the pandemic

    John Swinney will shortly face questions about the reopening of schools and exams.

    The education secretary will give evidence to MSPs on Holyrood's Education Committee from 10am. You can watch the committee here with us on the live page.

    The past few weeks have been intense - and there will be no shortage of possible questions from committee members.

    First came the row over the grades given to students whose exams were cancelled and the swift change in policy.

    Then came the reopening of schools - followed a fortnight later by moves to secondary pupils to wear face coverings in corridors.

    Other issues which may be raised include plans for next year's exam diet.

    And concerns both for the emotional wellbeing of young people - and whether those with additional support needs are losing out.

  4. Coronavirus: What does the rule of six mean for me?

    Pupils
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The number of people who can meet in Scotland, either inside or outdoors, has been reduced to six in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

    We have asked public health experts and checked the latest Scottish government guidance to answer your questions about what the new rules mean for you.

    Click here for the answers.

  5. Good morning

    Another busy day for Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney
    Copyright: BBC

    Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland, on Wednesday 16 September 2020.

    We'll bring you extensive coverage of the daily briefing from 12.15pm today.

    First up though we have the education secretary giving evidence on a range of issues including the reopening of schools, the exam diet and counselling and wellbeing in schools.

Back to top