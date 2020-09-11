Stay Safe sign
Live

Coronavirus in Scotland: 175 new cases confirmed

  1. More than 600,000 downloads of contact tracing app

    contact tracing app
    Copyright: Scottish government

    The first minister said Scotland's new contact tracing app was a "really important way" of supporting the test and protect system.

    Ms Sturgeon thanked people who have already downloaded the system which lets people know if they have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive.

    She said it would be "particularly useful" for tracing people who have used public transport and "very valuable" to students arriving back at university and college.

    As many people as possible downloading the app makes it increasingly useful, she added.

  3. Lanarkshire causing 'particular concern'

    Nicola Sturgeon said the case numbers in the NHS Lanarkshire area "is causing some particular concern today".

    The first minister raised the prospect of "some additional restrictions" in this area as a result.

    This will be discussed at a meeting of public health officials today and Ms Sturgeon said any changes would be announced later.

  4. Eighty new cases in NHS Greater Glagow and Clyde

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: BBC

    Ms Sturgeon says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:

    • NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde: 80
    • NHS Lanarkshire: 39
    • NHS Lothian: 24
    • NHS Ayrshire & Arran: 12

    The remaining 20 are spread across six other health board areas.

  5. Breaking175 new positive cases in Scotland

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 175 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

    That represents 2.7% of those newly tested yesterday.

    This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 22,214.

    No new deaths of people who have had a positive test result have been reported in the past 24 hours.

  7. Jason Leitch: 'I didn't say coronavirus test was rubbish'

    Mornings with Stephen Jardine

    BBC Radio Scotland

    Jason Leitch
    Copyright: BBC

    Clinical Director Prof Jason Leitch has hit back at newspaper reports he said the current test used to detect coronavirus was "rubbish".

    Speaking on Mornings with Stephen Jardine, he said he had been asked about the prime minister's £100m "moonshot" testing plan.

    Boris Johnson says he hopes it will become possible to test millions of people every morning to check if they have the virus - and allow them to proceed with their day.

    Quote Message: That test doesn't exist. It's fiction. One day that test may well exist and it's an excellent concept. So I said the present test for that purpose is rubbish and that's what was reported. Of course the present test isn't rubbish. Do you think we would be using it for six months if it didn't work? from Jason Leitch Clinical Director
    Jason LeitchClinical Director

  8. Today's developments so far

    testing
    Copyright: PA Media

  9. A recap of yesterday's announcements

    people at pub
    Copyright: PA Media

    Here are the headlines that emerged from a busy day of coronavirus announcements on Thursday:

    • Nicola Sturgeon announced a "tightening and extension" of lockdown rules
    • The size of groups which can meet in homes, gardens, pubs or restaurants in Scotland has been cut to six people from two households
    • Changes planned for next week have been put back until at least 5 October.
    • It means that theatres, live music venues, indoor soft play facilities and indoor contact sports for people aged over 12 will not now resume from next Monday
    • Spectators will not be able to return to sports stadiums and other venues over the next three weeks
    • The reopening of offices and call centres will "definitely not take place" before October

  10. Welcome to our live coverage

    Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday 11 September 2020.

    Nicola Sturgeon will shortly begin her coronavirus briefing where she will be joined by Dr Nicola Steedman, the interim Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA Media
