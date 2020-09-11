Coronavirus in Scotland: 175 new cases confirmed

Jason Leitch: 'I didn't say coronavirus test was rubbish'
Clinical Director Prof Jason Leitch has hit back at newspaper reports he said the current test used to detect coronavirus was "rubbish".
Speaking on Mornings with Stephen Jardine, he said he had been asked about the prime minister's £100m "moonshot" testing plan.
Boris Johnson says he hopes it will become possible to test millions of people every morning to check if they have the virus - and allow them to proceed with their day.
Quote Message: That test doesn't exist. It's fiction. One day that test may well exist and it's an excellent concept. So I said the present test for that purpose is rubbish and that's what was reported. Of course the present test isn't rubbish. Do you think we would be using it for six months if it didn't work? from Jason Leitch Clinical Director
That test doesn't exist. It's fiction. One day that test may well exist and it's an excellent concept. So I said the present test for that purpose is rubbish and that's what was reported. Of course the present test isn't rubbish. Do you think we would be using it for six months if it didn't work?
More than 600,000 downloads of contact tracing app
The first minister said Scotland's new contact tracing app was a "really important way" of supporting the test and protect system.
Ms Sturgeon thanked people who have already downloaded the system which lets people know if they have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive.
She said it would be "particularly useful" for tracing people who have used public transport and "very valuable" to students arriving back at university and college.
As many people as possible downloading the app makes it increasingly useful, she added.
Lanarkshire causing 'particular concern'
Nicola Sturgeon said the case numbers in the NHS Lanarkshire area "is causing some particular concern today".
The first minister raised the prospect of "some additional restrictions" in this area as a result.
This will be discussed at a meeting of public health officials today and Ms Sturgeon said any changes would be announced later.
Eighty new cases in NHS Greater Glagow and Clyde
Ms Sturgeon says the provisional data indicates the breakdown of new cases is as follows:
The remaining 20 are spread across six other health board areas.
Breaking175 new positive cases in Scotland
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms a further 175 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
That represents 2.7% of those newly tested yesterday.
This takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 22,214.
No new deaths of people who have had a positive test result have been reported in the past 24 hours.
Today's developments so far
A recap of yesterday's announcements
Here are the headlines that emerged from a busy day of coronavirus announcements on Thursday:
Nicola Sturgeon will shortly begin her coronavirus briefing where she will be joined by Dr Nicola Steedman, the interim Deputy Chief Medical Officer.