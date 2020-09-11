Coronavirus in Scotland: 175 new cases confirmed

Scottish government Copyright: Scottish government

The first minister said Scotland's new contact tracing app was a "really important way" of supporting the test and protect system.

Ms Sturgeon thanked people who have already downloaded the system which lets people know if they have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive.

She said it would be "particularly useful" for tracing people who have used public transport and "very valuable" to students arriving back at university and college.

As many people as possible downloading the app makes it increasingly useful, she added.