Coronavirus in Scotland: FM update after school transmission

Good morning and welcome to the live page on coronavirus in Scotland on Thursday 3 September. The first minister will deliver her latest briefing on coronavirus in Scotland at 12:15pm. Nicola Sturgeon will be joined by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and national clinical director Jason Leitch.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to the live page on coronavirus in Scotland on Thursday 3 September.
The first minister will deliver her latest briefing on coronavirus in Scotland at 12:15pm.
Nicola Sturgeon will be joined by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and national clinical director Jason Leitch.