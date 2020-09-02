Coronavirus in Scotland: First minister's questions

Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of coronavirus in Scotland on Wednesday 2 September.
Nicola Sturgeon will face first minister's questions at 12:20 this afternoon. These are likely to focus on the programme for government and restrictions placed on the Glasgow area after concerns about a Covid-19 cluster.
In addition, the weekly statistics on deaths from the National Records of Scotland will be published at midday.
Live Reporting
BBC Scotland News
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus in Scotland: The headlines
If you're just joining us here are today's headlines:
Minister says virus driven by home visits not pubs
Scotland's deputy first minister has defended a decision to keep pubs open in greater Glasgow despite new limits on social contact.
Restrictions on visiting other households were reintroduced in Glasgow and two neighbouring areas on Tuesday.
John Swinney said a rise in Covid cases was driven by household contacts and not the hospitality sector.
The new rules affect more than 800,000 people in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.
Read more here.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of coronavirus in Scotland on Wednesday 2 September.
Nicola Sturgeon will face first minister's questions at 12:20 this afternoon. These are likely to focus on the programme for government and restrictions placed on the Glasgow area after concerns about a Covid-19 cluster.
In addition, the weekly statistics on deaths from the National Records of Scotland will be published at midday.