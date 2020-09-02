Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney
Live

Coronavirus in Scotland: First minister's questions

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Coronavirus in Scotland: The headlines

    If you're just joining us here are today's headlines:

  2. Minister says virus driven by home visits not pubs

    Pubs in the Glasgow area will not need to close as part of the new restrictions
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Pubs in the Glasgow area will not need to close as part of the new restrictions

    Scotland's deputy first minister has defended a decision to keep pubs open in greater Glasgow despite new limits on social contact.

    Restrictions on visiting other households were reintroduced in Glasgow and two neighbouring areas on Tuesday.

    John Swinney said a rise in Covid cases was driven by household contacts and not the hospitality sector.

    The new rules affect more than 800,000 people in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

    Read more here.

  3. Good morning

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: BBC

    Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of coronavirus in Scotland on Wednesday 2 September.

    Nicola Sturgeon will face first minister's questions at 12:20 this afternoon. These are likely to focus on the programme for government and restrictions placed on the Glasgow area after concerns about a Covid-19 cluster.

    In addition, the weekly statistics on deaths from the National Records of Scotland will be published at midday.

Back to top