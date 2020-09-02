Coronavirus in Scotland: First minister's questions

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Pubs in the Glasgow area will not need to close as part of the new restrictions Image caption: Pubs in the Glasgow area will not need to close as part of the new restrictions

Scotland's deputy first minister has defended a decision to keep pubs open in greater Glasgow despite new limits on social contact.

Restrictions on visiting other households were reintroduced in Glasgow and two neighbouring areas on Tuesday.

John Swinney said a rise in Covid cases was driven by household contacts and not the hospitality sector.

The new rules affect more than 800,000 people in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

