Coronavirus in Scotland: Gyms re-open & pupil face coverings

Warning of more local lockdowns as universities return
The former president of the UCU in Scotland has warned reopening
university campuses fully could lead to more local lockdowns.
Douglas Chalmers expressed concerns about this impact this
would have on the students.
He told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “Students would be blamed
and they would be back in their accommodation, they wouldn’t be allowed to mix,
they wouldn’t be allowed to go out really, depending on how bad it is.”
Universities Scotland has said measures were in place to
allow students to return to learning safely.
Universities Scotland ‘confident’ about safe reopening
The director of Universities Scotland has said he is
"extremely confident" that enough safety measures are in place to
allow higher education students to return to learning.
The UCU's Jo Grady warned full reopening risked universities
becoming the "care homes of the second wave".
But speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Sim said: “We’ve
actually been working extraordinarily closely with our staff, with the trade
unions, with our students’ associations on arrangements for a safe start to the new academic year.
“We’re confident that we’ve got measures in place that will
enable students to start learning, to get on with their lives.”
Gym owner ‘delighted’ about reopening
Gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can now reopen
in Scotland after the coronavirus lockdown.
Paisley gym owner Fiona McLean said she was “delighted”
about being able to reopen at 06:00 this morning.
Clients have been asked to book a session, with limits on the number of those who can use the facilities at one time.
She told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “It’s been a tough
experience but it’s a case of embracing the change and just moving forward
positively and confidently.”
Scottish gyms and pools reopen
Gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can now reopen in Scotland after the coronavirus lockdown.
Scottish government briefing is next...
Nicola Sturgeon will lead the Scottish government daily coronavirus briefing from 12.15pm.
From today gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can reopen in Scotland.
Students and staff in secondary schools across Scotland will also have to wear face coverings in corridors from today.
The return of students and high number positive cases announced on Sunday, reaching 123, are likely to feature at the briefing.
Coronavirus in Scotland: The headlines
If you're just joining us here are the headlines from around Scotland today:
After almost 24 weeks, venues are able to open after Nicola Sturgeon brought the planned date for some indoor sports forward by two weeks.
It comes as the requirement for school pupils to wear face coverings also comes into effect.
Secondary pupils will wear them between classes and all pupils will wear them on school transport.
Ambulance service takes over mobile testing
Mobile testing units which have been run by the Army during the coronavirus pandemic are being officially handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Since late April, soldiers have conducted about 100,000 Covid-19 tests in communities around Scotland
The highest number of people tested at an army run Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) on one day was 773.
Soldiers and ambulance service staff worked together last week in preparation for today's handover.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland on Monday 31 August.
From today gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can reopen in Scotland.
Students and staff in secondary schools across Scotland will also have to wear face coverings in corridors from today