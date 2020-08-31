Gym being cleaned
Live

Coronavirus in Scotland: Gyms re-open & pupil face coverings

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Scottish government briefing is next...

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: BBC

    Nicola Sturgeon will lead the Scottish government daily coronavirus briefing from 12.15pm.

    From today gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can reopen in Scotland.

    Students and staff in secondary schools across Scotland will also have to wear face coverings in corridors from today.

    The return of students and high number positive cases announced on Sunday, reaching 123, are likely to feature at the briefing.

  2. Coronavirus in Scotland: The headlines

    If you're just joining us here are the headlines from around Scotland today:

    • The 2 Sisters processing plant in Coupar Angus that was closed due to a cluster of Covid-19 cases has reopened
    Swimming pools can reopen from today
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Swimming pools can reopen from today
    • Universities Scotland director Alistair Sim says he is "extremely confident" that enough safety measures are in place to allow higher education students to return
    • This follows yesterday's warning by the University and College Union which claimed that ill-prepared universities risked becoming the "care homes of the second wave"
    • A total of 123 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours until Sunday, the highest figure in more than a week

  3. Warning of more local lockdowns as universities return

    Student accommodation
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The former president of the UCU in Scotland has warned reopening university campuses fully could lead to more local lockdowns.

    Douglas Chalmers expressed concerns about this impact this would have on the students.

    He told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “Students would be blamed and they would be back in their accommodation, they wouldn’t be allowed to mix, they wouldn’t be allowed to go out really, depending on how bad it is.”

    Universities Scotland has said measures were in place to allow students to return to learning safely.

  4. Universities Scotland ‘confident’ about safe reopening

    Lecture theatre
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The director of Universities Scotland has said he is "extremely confident" that enough safety measures are in place to allow higher education students to return to learning.

    Alistair Sim said he was a "little surprised" at academics’ union UCU urging universities to scrap plans for face-to-face teaching until Christmas.

    The UCU's Jo Grady warned full reopening risked universities becoming the "care homes of the second wave".

    But speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Sim said: “We’ve actually been working extraordinarily closely with our staff, with the trade unions, with our students’ associations on arrangements for a safe start to the new academic year.

    “We’re confident that we’ve got measures in place that will enable students to start learning, to get on with their lives.”

  5. Gym owner ‘delighted’ about reopening

    Good Morning Scotland

    BBC Radio Scotland

    Gym user
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can now reopen in Scotland after the coronavirus lockdown.

    Paisley gym owner Fiona McLean said she was “delighted” about being able to reopen at 06:00 this morning.

    Clients have been asked to book a session, with limits on the number of those who can use the facilities at one time.

    She told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “It’s been a tough experience but it’s a case of embracing the change and just moving forward positively and confidently.”

  6. Scottish gyms and pools reopen

    Bikes at this spin class at Inverness Leisure Centre, which opened at midnight, have been spaced out
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Bikes at this spin class at Inverness Leisure Centre, which opened at midnight, have been spaced out

    Gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can now reopen in Scotland after the coronavirus lockdown.

    After almost 24 weeks, venues are able to open after Nicola Sturgeon brought the planned date for some indoor sports forward by two weeks.

    It comes as the requirement for school pupils to wear face coverings also comes into effect.

    Secondary pupils will wear them between classes and all pupils will wear them on school transport.

  7. Ambulance service takes over mobile testing

    At peak times 18 mobile testing units were deployed
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: At peak times 18 mobile testing units were deployed

    Mobile testing units which have been run by the Army during the coronavirus pandemic are being officially handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

    Since late April, soldiers have conducted about 100,000 Covid-19 tests in communities around Scotland

    The highest number of people tested at an army run Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) on one day was 773.

    Soldiers and ambulance service staff worked together last week in preparation for today's handover.

  8. Good morning

    Swimming coach Kirsty Evans was one of the first to benefit from the reopening of the pool at Inverness Leisure Centre
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Swimming coach Kirsty Evans was one of the first to benefit from the reopening of the pool at Inverness Leisure Centre

    Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland on Monday 31 August.

    From today gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts can reopen in Scotland.

    Students and staff in secondary schools across Scotland will also have to wear face coverings in corridors from today

Back to top