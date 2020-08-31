Coronavirus in Scotland: Gyms re-open & pupil face coverings

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The former president of the UCU in Scotland has warned reopening university campuses fully could lead to more local lockdowns.

Douglas Chalmers expressed concerns about this impact this would have on the students.

He told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “Students would be blamed and they would be back in their accommodation, they wouldn’t be allowed to mix, they wouldn’t be allowed to go out really, depending on how bad it is.”

Universities Scotland has said measures were in place to allow students to return to learning safely.