Handout photo dated 22/08/20 taken from the Twitter feed of @brumpolice showing police being called to a large street party in Northfield j
Live

Coronavirus in Scotland: New powers to break up house parties

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. The Scottish government briefing begins shortly...

    nicola sturgeon
    Copyright: BBC

    Nicola Sturgeon will lead the Scottish government coronavirus briefing from 12.15pm.

    The first minister will provide the latest Covid-19 statistics and an update on the clusters around the country.

    Today Ms Sturgeon will be joined by Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch

Back to top