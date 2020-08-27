Coronavirus in Scotland: Daily briefing

A school says it is reviewing its breaktime policy after pupils were told to stay outside during a storm because of physical distancing concerns. Storm Francis battered much of Scotland on Tuesday. Some parents of pupils at Mackie Academy in Stonehaven complained after reports that children had to huddle under a tree in the playground for shelter. Aberdeenshire Council said the issue was being looked at.
Dumfries study shows heart patient numbers more than halved under lockdown
The number of patients going to cardiology services at a Scots hospital for serious heart problems more than halved during lockdown.
Research at Dumfries Infirmary also showed the number of heart attacks diagnosed fell by 40%.
The study in online BMJ journal Open Heartsaid there were likely to be "various reasons" for the change.
Researchers warned cardiology services could face a "significant increase in workload" as restrictions eased.
