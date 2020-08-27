Coronavirus in Scotland: Daily briefing

Met Office Copyright: Met Office Storm Francis swept across much of Scotland, including Stonehaven to the south of Aberdeen Image caption: Storm Francis swept across much of Scotland, including Stonehaven to the south of Aberdeen

A school says it is reviewing its breaktime policy after pupils were told to stay outside during a storm because of physical distancing concerns.

Storm Francis battered much of Scotland on Tuesday.

Some parents of pupils at Mackie Academy in Stonehaven complained after reports that children had to huddle under a tree in the playground for shelter.

Aberdeenshire Council said the issue was being looked at.