The Grill being closed for the lockdown
Live

Coronavirus in Scotland: Thursday 20 August

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Nicola Sturgeon will update us on further easing of lockdown measures this lunchtime

    Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland on Thursday 20 August.

    This lunchtime the first minister will provide an update on the further easing of coronavirus measures.

    Join us for extensive coverage with Nicola Sturgeon giving her statement from 12.20pm ahead of first minister's questions.

Back to top