The main coronavirus story so far today is that three primary pupils at separate schools have tested positive for Covid-19.

Two of the cases were detected in pupils in Perth and Kinross and one in Renfrewshire.

One pupil from Newhill Primary in Blairgowrie and another from Oakbank Primary in Perth are now self-isolating at home.

The third attends Todholm primary in Paisley. Parents have been contacted and made aware of the developments at the schools.

NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Council said there was no current evidence of transmission of the virus within either school and both remain open.

It said it had identified 41 close contacts of the positive cases, which includes some school pupils and staff.

