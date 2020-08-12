I am at the scene which is about four miles from Stonehaven in an incredibly rural location.

Around us is green fields and forest and just beyond is a line of trees.

There is a gully where you can see a small wisp of smoke coming out from behind the trees.

When we arrived a few hours ago that was a strong billowing of smoke where we believe that the train derailed.

Just to the right of the train derailment there are dozens of police, fire and ambulance vehicles.

In the past half an hour there have been a number of vehicles whizzing past us at pace.

We don't know how many people are injured or how badly. Details are still emerging.