'We don't know how many people are injured or how badly'
David Shanks
BBC Scotland reporter
I am at the scene which is about four miles from Stonehaven in an incredibly rural location.
Around us is green fields and forest and just beyond is a line of trees.
There is a gully where you can see a small wisp of smoke coming out from behind the trees.
When we arrived a few hours ago that was a strong billowing of smoke where we believe that the train derailed.
Just to the right of the train derailment there are dozens of police, fire and ambulance vehicles.
In the past half an hour there have been a number of vehicles whizzing past us at pace.
We don't know how many people are injured or how badly. Details are still emerging.
Major incident as train derails
Ben Philip
BBC Scotland
The initial report was received at about 9.40 this morning. We know it was a passenger train that was involved.
It is a "major incident" but so far no injuries have been confirmed.
We know the train was made up of two locomotives - at the front and back - and four carriages.
I'm told that the locomotive at the front and three passenger carriages have left the track and are now sitting on an embankment.
We are in a rural area near Stonehaven, an area called Carmont.
The emergency services have been rushing to the scene down windy country roads.
There are about 30 vehicles at the scene including two air ambulances and a coastguard helicopter. Smoke can be seen billowing over the trees but we can't see the track or the train because of access restrictions.
It is not yet clear what the cause of the incident was but we have had extreme rainfall in the area.
Train believed to have derailed and slid down embankment
The train involved was the Aberdeen to Stonehaven Scotrail passenger service, made up of a locomotive and four carriages.
It is understood the locomotive and three carriages derailed and slid down an embankment.
Unions called the crash a "tragedy" as a major incident was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Smoke coming from the train track area
Ben Philip
BBC Scotland
There
has been a major emergency service response here in Aberdeenshire.
We are about four miles from Stonehaven station and
emergency vehicles are continuing to arrive at the scene.
There are about 30 vehicles including eight ambulances and a coastguard helicopter.
They are all parked in a field about 300 metres from where I am standing.
Smoke can be seen coming out of the tree-lined area where the railway track runs.
We can't actually see the train due to access being restricted.
Torrential rain in area of train derailment
Torrential rain and thunderstorms have caused flooding and travel disruption across many parts of central and eastern Scotland.
British Transport Police said its officers had been called to the scene of the derailment at about 09:43.
It said paramedics and the fire brigade were also in attendance.
Stonehaven train line
Stonehaven is served by ScotRail trains heading north to Aberdeen and south to Edinburgh and Glasgow.
It is also a calling point for trains running between Montrose and Inverurie.
Landslip in area of crash scene
Video posted to social media by Network Rail Scotland earlier on Wednesday showed a landslip on the track at Carmont, believed to be close to the scene of the crash.
It is unclear whether the landslip was directly related to the derailment.Network Rail tweeted at 9.49am: "At Carmont, we've had reports of a landslip, which means services can't operate between Dundee & Aberdeen."
Police had said reports of the train derailment were first received at 9.40am.
Major incident after train derails near Stonehaven
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a "major incident" had been declared over a train derailment west of Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire.
She said that, although "details are still emerging", there are "early reports of serious injuries".
The fire service, police and ambulance service went to the scene near Stonehaven at about 9.40am on Wednesday.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the train on the track in the countryside, while several emergency service vehicles could be seen parked in a field.
