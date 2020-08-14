Coronavirus in Scotland: 65 new cases announced

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The BBC's Aileen Clarke also asks if she agrees with public health expert Prof Linda Bauld that details on the number of people contacted by NHS Test and Protect should be released.

Prof Bauld believes the "missing" data is essential for researchers to check the system is working.

Ms sturgeon says she does agree with Linda Bauld.

"We are in the process of developing the data we will publish around test and protect," she says.

The first minister says some of the data is being gathered for the first time and they have to make sure it is robust and in a fit state to publish.

"It sometimes takes a bit of time to get the data into the form we want," she says.

Ms Sturgeon says her information is "we are reaching a very high proportion of contacts".