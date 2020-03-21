Man walks through deserted Edinburgh Waverely

Coronavirus in Scotland - latest updates

By Paul O'Hare and Jo Perry

  1. Evictions suspended by body that handles bankruptcies in Scotland

    Evictions from properties have been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic by the government body that handles bankruptcies in Scotland.

    The Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) said it has also suspended sales of properties until further notice.

    The move is part of emergency measures being introduced by the Scottish government agency in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

  2. Minister calls on people not to travel to the Highlands to self-isolate

    Finance Secretary Kate Forbes appealed for people to stop travelling to the Highlands to self-isolate.

    The move follows concerns about members of the public travelling from other parts of the country to stay in their holiday homes or campervans.

    To date, only six of Scotland's 322 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the region.

  3. Latest Covid-19 figures expected at 14:00

    The Scottish government is expected to publish the latest coronavirus figures online at 14:00.

    To date cases have been detected in 12 of the country's 14 health board areas, with the exception of NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney.

    NHS Greater Glasgow has recorded the highest number of positive tests in Scotland with 91.

  5. Good morning

    We'll have coverage throughout the day on developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland.

    Pubs and restaurants have closed and business owners are digesting the UK government's announcement that it will pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the pandemic.

    Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday that the Scottish people were facing the "biggest challenge of our lifetimes" in the fight against the virus,

