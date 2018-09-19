Storm Ali: Scotland latest
Summary
- Met Office amber "be prepared" warning in place until 18:00
- Flood alerts for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran and Dumfries and Galloway
- Fallen trees affecting routes in Dumfries and Galloway and North Lanarkshire
Live Reporting
By Steven Brocklehurst and Graham Fraser
All times stated are UK
East Renfrewshire Council say they are dealing with a number of trees blocking routes
Council update
Major incident
Several routes blocked by trees
Rail services suspended out of Glasgow Central
ScotRail