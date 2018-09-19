Tree

Storm Ali: Scotland latest

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Met Office amber "be prepared" warning in place until 18:00
  2. Flood alerts for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran and Dumfries and Galloway
  3. Fallen trees affecting routes in Dumfries and Galloway and North Lanarkshire

Live Reporting

By Steven Brocklehurst and Graham Fraser

All times stated are UK

East Renfrewshire Council say they are dealing with a number of trees blocking routes

Council update

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Major incident

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Several routes blocked by trees

  • Reports of huge branches on the M8 between Glasgow and Greenock
  • Lochwinnoch - the A737 Clerksbridge Toll is blocked by a fallen tree and an accident
  • The A70 at Glespin - partially blocked due to a tree
  • Reports that the M74 at Larkhall is at a standstill due to trees on the motorway
  • The A76 Netherthird - New Cumnock road, the A759 through Dundonald, and the A714 Girvan to Pinwherry road are all blocked by fallen trees

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rail services suspended out of Glasgow Central

ScotRail

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top