Senedd as it happened: 6 October 2020

MSs approve the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 2) (Wales) (Amendment) (No. 12) Regulations 2020 .

The amendments—

(a) provide that in premises licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, food or drink may only be served to customers who are seated (subject to certain exemptions for buffets, workplace canteens and premises in educational establishments such as university canteens), and customers must be seated when consuming the food or drink,

(b) provide that premises licensed for the sale of alcohol (whether for consumption on the premises or off the premises) may not serve or supply alcohol after 10.00 p.m. (and may not serve or supply alcohol again before 6.00 a.m. the following morning);

(c) provide that premises licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises must close at or before 10.20 p.m. (and may not reopen before 6.00 a.m. the following morning);

(d) remove the exemption from the requirement to wear a face covering applicable in premises where food or drink is sold, replacing it with a reasonable excuse for customers not to wear a face covering while seated.

The Regulations were made by the Welsh Ministers before they were laid before the Senedd. The Senedd must approve the Regulations within 28 days (excluding any days when the Senedd is: (i) dissolved, or (ii) in recess for more than four days) of the date they were made for them to continue to have effect.

There were 37 for, 9 abstentions and 6 against.