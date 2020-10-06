Senedd as it happened: 6 October 2020

The Regulations amend the Principal Regulations to designate the County Boroughs of
Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan as local health protection areas that
are subject to specific restrictions and requirements.
There were 28 for, 9 abstentions and 15 against.
Designating Cardiff and Swansea as local health protection areas
These Regulations amend the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 2) (Wales)
Regulations 2020 by designating the City and County of Cardiff and the City and County of
Swansea as local health protection areas. The effect of this in respect of these areas is to:
• provide that no household within each area may be treated as forming part of an
extended household and prohibiting the formation of an extended household by
such a household;
• prohibit persons living in each area from leaving or remaining away from each area
without reasonable excuse;
• require residents of each area to work from home, unless it is not reasonably
practicable for them to do so;
• prohibit people outside of each area entering the area without reasonable excuse.
There were 28 for, 9 abstentions and 15 against.
Restrictions to 13 electoral wards in the Llanelli area
The principal Regulations were amended with effect from 8 September 2020 to introduce
restrictions in respect of a ‘local health protection area’, and these Regulations now extend
restrictions to a further local health protection area comprising 13 electoral wards in the
Llanelli area of Carmarthenshire.
There were 46 for, no abstentions and 6 against.
Premises licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises must close at or before 10.20 p.m
(a) provide that in premises licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the
premises, food or drink may only be served to customers who are seated (subject to
certain exemptions for buffets, workplace canteens and premises in educational
establishments such as university canteens), and customers must be seated when
consuming the food or drink,
(b) provide that premises licensed for the sale of alcohol (whether for consumption on
the premises or off the premises) may not serve or supply alcohol after 10.00 p.m.
(and may not serve or supply alcohol again before 6.00 a.m. the following morning);
(c) provide that premises licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the
premises must close at or before 10.20 p.m. (and may not reopen before 6.00 a.m.
the following morning);
(d) remove the exemption from the requirement to wear a face covering applicable in
premises where food or drink is sold, replacing it with a reasonable excuse for
customers not to wear a face covering while seated.
The Regulations were made by the Welsh Ministers before they were laid before the Senedd.
The Senedd must approve the Regulations within 28 days (excluding any days when the
Senedd is: (i) dissolved, or (ii) in recess for more than four days) of the date they were made
for them to continue to have effect.
There were 37 for, 9 abstentions and 6 against.
Updating equality impact assessments
Neil McEvoy presents the amendments which he tabled but were not selected, including the topics of compensation to the victims of the Windrush scandal, updating equality impact assessments, and adding a module on race and class to the Grenfell inquiry.
'No systemic and structural race inequality in Wales and the UK'
Independent MS Neil Hamilton says there is "no systemic and structural race inequality in Wales and the UK" and accuses some anti-racism groups of being "politically motivated".
'Breaches I don't know how many standing orders'
The Llywydd Elin Jones draws attention to this tweet, which "breaches I don't know how many standing orders".
She tells Mr McEvoy "if you ungag yourself and put down your prop you will be called to speak".
The final item today is a debate on "Tackling Racism and Race Inequality".
The Welsh Government proposes that the Senedd:
1. Supports wholeheartedly:
a) the global fight to root out racism and racist ideology and strive towards a more equal Wales, tackling systemic and structural race inequality; and
b) the principles of the United Nations International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.
2. Calls for an update from the Senedd Commission on the development of a cross-party Welsh declaration embodying the principles of the CERD.
3. Welcomes the diligent work of the BAME COVID-19 Advisory Group, co-chaired by Judge Ray Singh and Dr Heather Payne, of the Risk Assessment Sub Group chaired by Professor Keshav Singhal and the Socioeconomic Subgroup chaired by Professor Emmanuel Ogbonna and calls on the Welsh Government to ensure Professor Ogbonna’s report's recommendations are implemented in full and at pace.
4. Recognises the need for a Race Equality Action Plan for Wales to address structural and systemic inequality, and advance opportunity for Black, Asian and minority ethnic people in Wales.
Legislative Consent Memorandum on the Fire Safety Bill approved
Members approve, without objection, an LCM on the Fire Safety Bill, that "the Senedd, in accordance with Standing Order 29.6, agrees that provisions in the Fire Safety Bill, in so far as they fall within the legislative competence of the Senedd, should be considered by the UK Parliament".
The explanatory notes to the Bill state that its purpose is “to ensure the Fire
Safety Order is clear in that it applies to external walls (and anything attached to
them which includes cladding and balconies) and flat entrance doors of a multioccupied residential buildings.”
The Bill is one part of the response to improve building safety following the
fire at Grenfell Tower in July 2017.
MSs now debate giving consent to the UK Fisheries Bill which includes the setting of fish quotas and access to UK waters.
The Welsh Government’s LCM states:
"It is the view of the Welsh Government it is appropriate to deal with these provisions in this UK Bill as there needs to be a UK wide approach to create the Fisheries Framework … The Bill also contains a number of provisions which must be in place before the end of the [Brexit] implementation period. For non-framework powers, it is important the Welsh Ministers are able to act quickly and decisively in Wales, until we can bring forward a comprehensive Wales Fisheries Bill."
Conservatives to vote against coronavirus restrictions
Andrew RT Davies says the Conservatives will vote against the lockdowns in Cardiff, Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan today.
Their argument is if we can have a hyper local-lockdown in Llanelli, why not publish more data showing whether it's possible in other parts of Wales?
The Brexit Party will also vote against.
Plaid Cymru are still considering what to do.
Health minister Vaughan Gething warns that voting against the restrictions would be a "very serious step to take".
Parents call for their children to be allowed to cross local lockdown boundaries to train with their sport clubs.
Fiscal impacts of Covid-19
The final statement of the day is by the Minister for Finance and Trefnydd Rebecca Evans: "Update on fiscal impacts of COVID-19 and future budget prospects".
She calls for "flexibility, fairness and clarity" from the UK government.
She says the Chancellor’s decision to cancel the UK autumn Budget, alongside the "uncertainty of the Spending Review and the complete lack of information on replacement EU funding, all contribute to making our task harder still".
Eight priority areas
Eight priority areas have been listed in the Welsh Government's Covid-19 Reconstruction: Challenges and Priorities report, following research conducted over the summer into how Wales should recover from the pandemic.
The document says funding will increase for pupils who have fallen behind, some of it dedicated to years 11, 12 and 13, and particularly those from BAME backgrounds.
Experts advising the Welsh Government cited research from England about the potential impact of the pandemic on pupils from deprived families.
They said there was a risk that a decade of work to close the attainment gap could be lost.
FM accuses Tories of encouraging lockdown breaking
Mark Drakeford said a letter from north Wales Tory MPs and MSs criticising lockdowns was a disgrace.Read more
Welsh Government motion on tackling racism and race inequality passed
The Welsh Government motion on tackling racism and race inequality is passed.
There were 48 for, one abstention and three against.
Legislative Consent Memorandum on the Fisheries Bill agreed
MSs agree the Legislative Consent Memorandum on the Fisheries Bill.
There were 42 for, no abstentions and 10 against.
Designating Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan as local health protection areas
MSs approve the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 2) (Wales) (Amendment) (No. 15) (Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan) Regulations 2020.
The Regulations amend the Principal Regulations to designate the County Boroughs of Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan as local health protection areas that are subject to specific restrictions and requirements.
There were 28 for, 9 abstentions and 15 against.
Designating Cardiff and Swansea as local health protection areas
MSs approve the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 2) (Wales) (Amendment) (No. 14) (Cardiff and Swansea) Regulations 2020.
These Regulations amend the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 2) (Wales) Regulations 2020 by designating the City and County of Cardiff and the City and County of Swansea as local health protection areas. The effect of this in respect of these areas is to:
• provide that no household within each area may be treated as forming part of an extended household and prohibiting the formation of an extended household by such a household;
• prohibit persons living in each area from leaving or remaining away from each area without reasonable excuse;
• require residents of each area to work from home, unless it is not reasonably practicable for them to do so;
• prohibit people outside of each area entering the area without reasonable excuse.
There were 28 for, 9 abstentions and 15 against.
Restrictions to 13 electoral wards in the Llanelli area
MSs approve the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 2) (Wales) (Amendment) (No. 13) (Llanelli etc.) Regulations 2020.
The principal Regulations were amended with effect from 8 September 2020 to introduce restrictions in respect of a ‘local health protection area’, and these Regulations now extend restrictions to a further local health protection area comprising 13 electoral wards in the Llanelli area of Carmarthenshire.
There were 46 for, no abstentions and 6 against.
Premises licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises must close at or before 10.20 p.m
MSs approve the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 2) (Wales) (Amendment) (No. 12) Regulations 2020.
The amendments—
(a) provide that in premises licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, food or drink may only be served to customers who are seated (subject to certain exemptions for buffets, workplace canteens and premises in educational establishments such as university canteens), and customers must be seated when consuming the food or drink,
(b) provide that premises licensed for the sale of alcohol (whether for consumption on the premises or off the premises) may not serve or supply alcohol after 10.00 p.m. (and may not serve or supply alcohol again before 6.00 a.m. the following morning);
(c) provide that premises licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises must close at or before 10.20 p.m. (and may not reopen before 6.00 a.m. the following morning);
(d) remove the exemption from the requirement to wear a face covering applicable in premises where food or drink is sold, replacing it with a reasonable excuse for customers not to wear a face covering while seated.
The Regulations were made by the Welsh Ministers before they were laid before the Senedd. The Senedd must approve the Regulations within 28 days (excluding any days when the Senedd is: (i) dissolved, or (ii) in recess for more than four days) of the date they were made for them to continue to have effect.
There were 37 for, 9 abstentions and 6 against.
Updating equality impact assessments
Neil McEvoy presents the amendments which he tabled but were not selected, including the topics of compensation to the victims of the Windrush scandal, updating equality impact assessments, and adding a module on race and class to the Grenfell inquiry.
'No systemic and structural race inequality in Wales and the UK'
Independent MS Neil Hamilton says there is "no systemic and structural race inequality in Wales and the UK" and accuses some anti-racism groups of being "politically motivated".
'Breaches I don't know how many standing orders'
The Llywydd Elin Jones draws attention to this tweet, which "breaches I don't know how many standing orders".
She tells Mr McEvoy "if you ungag yourself and put down your prop you will be called to speak".
No amendments selected
Amendments tabled to the motion by independent MSs Neil McEvoy and Neil Hamilton were not selected by the Llywydd Elin Jones.
'Need for a Race Equality Action Plan for Wales'
The final item today is a debate on "Tackling Racism and Race Inequality".
The Welsh Government proposes that the Senedd:
1. Supports wholeheartedly:
a) the global fight to root out racism and racist ideology and strive towards a more equal Wales, tackling systemic and structural race inequality; and
b) the principles of the United Nations International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.
2. Calls for an update from the Senedd Commission on the development of a cross-party Welsh declaration embodying the principles of the CERD.
3. Welcomes the diligent work of the BAME COVID-19 Advisory Group, co-chaired by Judge Ray Singh and Dr Heather Payne, of the Risk Assessment Sub Group chaired by Professor Keshav Singhal and the Socioeconomic Subgroup chaired by Professor Emmanuel Ogbonna and calls on the Welsh Government to ensure Professor Ogbonna’s report's recommendations are implemented in full and at pace.
4. Recognises the need for a Race Equality Action Plan for Wales to address structural and systemic inequality, and advance opportunity for Black, Asian and minority ethnic people in Wales.
Legislative Consent Memorandum on the Fire Safety Bill approved
Members approve, without objection, an LCM on the Fire Safety Bill, that "the Senedd, in accordance with Standing Order 29.6, agrees that provisions in the Fire Safety Bill, in so far as they fall within the legislative competence of the Senedd, should be considered by the UK Parliament".
The explanatory notes to the Bill state that its purpose is “to ensure the Fire Safety Order is clear in that it applies to external walls (and anything attached to them which includes cladding and balconies) and flat entrance doors of a multioccupied residential buildings.”
The Bill is one part of the response to improve building safety following the fire at Grenfell Tower in July 2017.
Governments in 'dialogue' on funding storm repairs
A Welsh minister says councils should continue with repairs after Storm Dennis despite funding row.Read more
Consent to the UK Fisheries Bill?
MSs now debate giving consent to the UK Fisheries Bill which includes the setting of fish quotas and access to UK waters.
The Welsh Government’s LCM states:
"It is the view of the Welsh Government it is appropriate to deal with these provisions in this UK Bill as there needs to be a UK wide approach to create the Fisheries Framework … The Bill also contains a number of provisions which must be in place before the end of the [Brexit] implementation period. For non-framework powers, it is important the Welsh Ministers are able to act quickly and decisively in Wales, until we can bring forward a comprehensive Wales Fisheries Bill."
Conservatives to vote against coronavirus restrictions
Andrew RT Davies says the Conservatives will vote against the lockdowns in Cardiff, Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan today.
Their argument is if we can have a hyper local-lockdown in Llanelli, why not publish more data showing whether it's possible in other parts of Wales?
The Brexit Party will also vote against.
Plaid Cymru are still considering what to do.
Health minister Vaughan Gething warns that voting against the restrictions would be a "very serious step to take".
'Let our children travel to train'
Parents call for their children to be allowed to cross local lockdown boundaries to train with their sport clubs.
Fiscal impacts of Covid-19
The final statement of the day is by the Minister for Finance and Trefnydd Rebecca Evans: "Update on fiscal impacts of COVID-19 and future budget prospects".
She calls for "flexibility, fairness and clarity" from the UK government.
She says the Chancellor’s decision to cancel the UK autumn Budget, alongside the "uncertainty of the Spending Review and the complete lack of information on replacement EU funding, all contribute to making our task harder still".
Eight priority areas
Eight priority areas have been listed in the Welsh Government's Covid-19 Reconstruction: Challenges and Priorities report, following research conducted over the summer into how Wales should recover from the pandemic.
The document says funding will increase for pupils who have fallen behind, some of it dedicated to years 11, 12 and 13, and particularly those from BAME backgrounds.
Experts advising the Welsh Government cited research from England about the potential impact of the pandemic on pupils from deprived families.
They said there was a risk that a decade of work to close the attainment gap could be lost.