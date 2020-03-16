Commons
MPs continue to debate Budget announcements

Our main stories today: No 10 to start daily coronavirus briefings | The week ahead in Parliament | Follow us @BBCPolitics

  1. Hello and welcome

    Welcome to our live text coverage of Monday in Parliament.

    The Commons sits at 14:30 GMT and first up, it's defence minsters' turn to face MPs' questions about the department.

    After that, MPs return to debating the announcements in last week’s Budget.

    There's a statement from the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, later on today at 17:30 GMT, to update MPs on the coronavirus outbreak.

    The big event in Westminster today is the first of the prime minister's new daily press conferences to keep the public informed of developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

    In the meantime, please stay with us here for the news from the Commons from 14:30 GMT.

