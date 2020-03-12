Live
MPs to debate Budget announcements
Our main stories today: | UK expected to step up coronavirus response | Sunak pumps billions into economy to combat virus | Follow us @BBCPolitics
Our main stories today: | UK expected to step up coronavirus response | Sunak pumps billions into economy to combat virus | Follow us @BBCPolitics
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Good Morning!
BBC Politics
Here’s what’s coming up today in the Commons:
At 09:30 GMT Treasury Secretary Grant Shapps and his ministerial team will take questions.
After that, there will be two ministerial statements:
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on planning
Defence Minister Jonny Mercer on veterans’ mental health.
Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg will deliver the business statement.
Then it's on to the main business of the day when MPs will kick off three days of debate on the announcements in yesterday’s Budget.