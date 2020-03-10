Parliament: Health secretary takes MPs' questions

... and the first question comes from Labour's Mick Whitley.

He says that, despite the coronavirus, local councils are planning to cut nurse numbers "simply because they don't know what their public health budgets will be".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock insists that "every local authority will see real terms increase in their grant allocation" adding that details will be made public "imminently".

Another Labour MP - Vicky Foxcroft - pushes the minister on what he means by imminently.

"I mean in the next couple of days," he replies - a reference to tomorrow's Budget perhaps?