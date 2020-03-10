Parliament: Health secretary takes MPs' questions

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth asks if the government will suspend bureaucracy requirements on GPs "so they can focus entirely on coronavirus". Health Minister Jo Churchill replies that she is "currently having those discussions" including lifting certain administrative demands "within the bounds of making sure patients are safe".
By Kate Whannel
All times stated are UK
Will government ease GP red tape to help fight coronavirus, asks Labour MP
Health questions begins...
... and the first question comes from Labour's Mick Whitley.
He says that, despite the coronavirus, local councils are planning to cut nurse numbers "simply because they don't know what their public health budgets will be".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock insists that "every local authority will see real terms increase in their grant allocation" adding that details will be made public "imminently".
Another Labour MP - Vicky Foxcroft - pushes the minister on what he means by imminently.
"I mean in the next couple of days," he replies - a reference to tomorrow's Budget perhaps?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the day in Parliament.
The Commons start with questions to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Then, SNP MP Joanna Cherry will ask an urgent question about refugees at the Turkish Greek border.
The main business of the day will be a debate of the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Bill, which has its second reading.
This has attracted some interest as a group of Conservative backbench MPs are trying to attach an amendment to the bill, which would limit the participation of Huawei in the UK's 5G project.
Over in the House of Lords the day begins at 14:30 GMT with oral questions, followed by a debate on International Women’s Day.
At 15:30 the Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee will hear evidence on universal credit from the former Work and Pensions Secretary Sir Iain Duncan Smith.