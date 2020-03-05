Parliament: Health Committee questions Chris Whitty

House of Commons Copyright: House of Commons

Professor Chris Whitty is asked by Health Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt about the likelihood that MPs could act as "superspreaders" of the coronavirus, leading to Parliament being shut down.

Prof Chris Whitty replies that "personally" he cannot see why Parliament would be a “more dangerous environment” than other areas where people come into contact with each other.

He says he has held meetings with the Commons Speaker and the Lords Speaker about the spread of the disease, but "would not presume to tell them what they should do in their own House".

He adds that potential future advice for older people or those with pre-existing conditions to avoid "crowded areas" could end up affecting individual MPs and peers.

"But that's different to talking about the institution as whole, which as I say is entirely sovereign and will be well advised by the leadership in this place."