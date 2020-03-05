Parliament: Health Committee questions Chris Whitty

Professor Chris Whitty is asked by Health Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt about the likelihood that MPs could act as "superspreaders" of the coronavirus, leading to Parliament being shut down. Prof Chris Whitty replies that "personally" he cannot see why Parliament would be a “more dangerous environment” than other areas where people come into contact with each other. He says he has held meetings with the Commons Speaker and the Lords Speaker about the spread of the disease, but "would not presume to tell them what they should do in their own House". He adds that potential future advice for older people or those with pre-existing conditions to avoid "crowded areas" could end up affecting individual MPs and peers. "But that's different to talking about the institution as whole, which as I say is entirely sovereign and will be well advised by the leadership in this place."
Parliament 'no more dangerous' than other collective areas
Coronavirus UK cases at 87
The UK has seen its biggest day-on-day increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 87.
Almost all of the 36 new patients had recently travelled to affected countries or been infected by others who had done so, the UK's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty said.
But it is not clear how three new patients in England caught the virus.
Chief Medical Officer gives evidence to MPs
Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty is giving evidence to the Health Committee.
He has told MPs the delay phase of the response to the coronairus outbreak was aimed at pushing back the peak of the epidemic.
That could move the peak of cases away from the "winter pressures on the NHS in all four nations of the UK", he says.
It would also allow more time for research into the nature of the Covid-19 virus.
Today in the Commons
The day in the Commons begins at 09.30 GMT, when backbench MPs will put questions to ministers at the Department for International Trade.
After this, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg will announce the forthcoming parliamentary timetable and take questions on Commons business.
He could face questions over reports today that Parliament could be suspended for weeks or even months to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.
After that Transport Minister Kelly Tolhurst will update MPs on the collapse of regional airline Flybe, which went into administration last night, putting 2,000 jobs at risk.
This afternoon MPs will hold a debate ahead of International Women's Day this Sunday.